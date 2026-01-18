Hong Kong plans gold market tie‑up with Shanghai Gold Exchange under new MOU

Hong Kong plans to formalize a new link with the Shanghai Gold Exchange through a memorandum of understanding that will be signed at the Asian Financial Forum next week, according to Financial Secretary Paul Chan in a blog post published on Sunday.

Paul said he was leaving for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, where about 3,000 political and business leaders from more than 100 countries will meet to talk about global risks. He said he would hold meetings, deliver speeches, and promote Hong Kong’s position under China’s upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan.

Gold clearing plans target faster trades and lower costs

Paul said Hong Kong needs to move faster in a global environment that is changing by the month. Under the One Country, Two Systems framework, the city plays the role of a connector and value builder, especially as global trade rules change.

One area the government wants to push harder is gold trading, with the goal of building an international gold hub.

He said demand for gold has grown as investors look beyond US dollar assets. Gold prices jumped more than 60% in 2025, the biggest annual gain since 1979.

By the third quarter of last year, global gold demand by value rose 44% year on year to $146 billion. Paul added that Asia now needs more reliable platforms for storing, trading, clearing, and pricing gold.

Gold trading activity inside Hong Kong has already picked up. By November, average daily turnover of 99 tael gold on the local exchange climbed more than two times from a year earlier to HK$2.9 billion.

Paul said the growth exposed a weakness. All over-the-counter spot trades still rely on direct settlement between buyers and sellers. There is no central clearing, which slows trades and raises risks.

The government is now pushing to build a central gold clearing system as core financial infrastructure. Paul said the system aims to raise efficiency, improve physical delivery, cut transaction costs, and add liquidity. A trial run is planned within the year, and the Shanghai Gold Exchange has been invited to take part.

The memorandum to be signed at the Asian Financial Forum will also include new details on strengthening this clearing system and preparing for future market links with the mainland.

Trade digitization supports wider finance and logistics overhaul

Paul said geopolitical tensions are not only changing asset allocation. They are also reshaping global trade, supply chains, and business models. Hong Kong plans to upgrade its entire trade ecosystem to protect its role as an international trade center.

The government is supporting mainland firms expanding overseas while also speeding up digital upgrades across logistics and trade finance at home.

One project is the Port Community System, which launched last week. The platform now connects more than 2,300 companies. It uses artificial intelligence and blockchain to offer real-time cargo tracking around the clock. The system is designed to improve transparency across the logistics chain and make trade data easier to use for financing.

Another effort is the CargoX project, led by the government and the Monetary Authority with other agencies. The project uses cargo, logistics, and trade data to simplify trade finance processes and help small and medium-sized firms access funding.

A new roadmap will be released this week. It will focus on data, infrastructure, and connectivity, with 20 proposals aimed at building a more digital and competitive trade finance ecosystem.

Paul said Hong Kong will keep its open-market policies regardless of whatever, adding that public consultation on the next budget is under way, covering industry growth, job creation, public services, and living standards. He said policymakers must balance these goals against global political risks, local economic transition pressures, and the need to control public spending growth.

Hong Kong is also positioning itself as a regional precious metals hub and as a bridge to mainland markets. International clearing is seen as key because it lets investors trade gold without physically moving it.

Bloomberg News reported in October that the Shanghai Gold Exchange was already in advanced talks with Hong Kong officials on joining an international clearing system.

Gary Ng Cheuk-yan, a senior economist at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank, said cooperation with Shanghai could strengthen Hong Kong’s role by expanding yuan-based products and attracting overseas investors.

“With improved storage and clearing systems, Hong Kong can provide a regulated, safe environment to develop the gold trading ecosystem,” Gary said. “Hong Kong can leverage its multicurrency offerings – including the Hong Kong dollar, US dollar and yuan – to build the necessary storage and clearing infrastructure, eventually attracting investors to trade within the Asian time zone.”

