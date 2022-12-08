logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Hong Kong classifies exchanges under a new framework

Hong Kong

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Hong Kong adds exchanges to its new framework
  • The country tightens exchange regulations
  • Hong Kong wants to create a strong crypto framework

Hong Kong has announced that it has reviewed its Anti Money Laundering and terrorism financing framework to include assets providers. With this update, assets providers will be subjected to a new framework which will be effective starting from June 2023. The latest update will also classify crypto exchanges in the same bracket as traditional finance regarding the laws and regulations guarding them.

Hong Kong tightens exchange regulations

This new update also means that any entity seeking to start its crypto exchange must undergo a tough process. These processes include subjecting itself to AML laws while proving that it can protect its consumers. After these steps, the exchange will be granted a permanent license to operate freely across the country. Hong Kong is using this recent FTX mishap to eliminate the risks that users who patronize centralized exchanges are subjected to.

After the FTX collapse some weeks ago, there has been a widespread call by regulators for countries to provide adequate protections for users. After the incident, users have also called on regulators to enforce strict laws on exchanges, which means that they will face stricter scrutiny than before.

The country wants to create a strong crypto framework

At a recent conference in the country, one of the top officers in the government mentioned that they are presently considering regulations that will help to protect users against the actions of crypto exchanges. This update has also put the country at the forefront regarding countries taking preventive measures to protect users. On a broader scale, Hong Kong has been working actively to create a strong regulatory framework for the crypto market in the country.

In October, the government released a policy document that dealt with the declaration of digital assets in the holdings of users and entities. The country is also looking to kickstart several projects in the space to enable a wider reach, provide education to the people and improve the present situation in the blockchain sector in the country. With the country currently looking into the regulation of crypto, China could well be a beneficiary in this sense.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Owotunse Adebayo

Owotunse Adebayo

Adebayo loves to keep tab of exciting projects in the blockchain space. He is a seasoned writer who has written tons of articles about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Related News

Hot Stories

Cardano price analysis: ADA/USD trades above $0.3145
09 December, 2022
2 mins read
BudBlockz Will Take The Crypto World By Storm In 2023
09 December, 2022
2 mins read
AN NFT COLLECTION OF SIR GEOFF HURST'S MEMORIES OF THE 1966 WORLD CUP GO TO AUCTION TO SUPPORT ALZHEIMER'S CHARITIES
09 December, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: Prices surge upwards, exceeding $0.09838 margin
09 December, 2022
2 mins read
6 projects Binance has partnered with in the last 30 days
09 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Ethereum developers are to release Staked Ether in March 2023
09 December, 2022
2 mins read
Hong Kong classifies exchanges under a new framework
08 December, 2022
2 mins read
Best crypto memes of the day - December 8th
08 December, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - December 8th
08 December, 2022
2 mins read
Celsius ordered to return $50M to crypto investors
08 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here