Honda’s Q3 profit plunges 61% to ¥153.4B thanks to EV restructuring and tariffs

Honda’s third-quarter earnings report was released on Tuesday, and it showed that profit dropped 61% to ¥153.4 billion. The damage came from weak electric vehicle demand and heavy tariffs tied to U.S. President Donald Trump, now in office in 2026.

The Japanese automaker said one-time EV expenses crushed earnings. Losses on electric cars sold in the United States piled up. Development projects that no longer made sense were written off.

Those items alone totaled ¥267.1 billion over the nine months ending December 31. On top of that, import duties under Trump added another ¥279.5 billion hit. Together, they dragged down nearly every major profit line.

Honda’s financial results plunge across revenue, margins, and earnings

Honda’s sales revenue fell from ¥16.33 trillion to ¥15.98 trillion, a 2.2% drop. Operating profit sank from ¥1.14 trillion to ¥591.5 billion. Operating margin slid to 3.7% from 7.0%. Profit before income taxes declined 37% to ¥771.7 billion.

Net profit attributable to shareholders dropped to ¥465.4 billion from ¥805.2 billion. Earnings per share fell to ¥115.53 from ¥169.69. The average dollar rate changed to ¥149 from ¥153, adding more pressure.

For the full year ending March 31, 2026, Honda cut its outlook hard, with sales revenue now seen at ¥21.1 trillion, down 2.7% year over year. Operating profit is forecast at ¥550 billion, a 54.7% collapse. Operating margin is expected at 2.6%.

Honda’s profit before taxes is projected at ¥620 billion, down 52.9%. Net profit for shareholders is seen at ¥300 billion, a 64.1% drop. Earnings per share are expected at ¥75.05. The dollar is assumed at ¥148.

Motorcycles carry profits for Honda while auto unit bleeds cash

The motorcycle business kept the lights on. Group unit sales reached 16.44 million bikes. Operating profit hit ¥546.5 billion with a strong 18.6% margin. India and Brazil drove most of the demand. In Vietnam, clearer rules for combustion engines helped stabilize sales. Consumer confidence improved enough to limit declines.

The automobile unit told a different story. Vehicle sales totaled 2.561 million units. Operating profit came in at a ¥166.4 billion loss. The margin sat at minus 1.6%. That figure already includes the EV charges and tariff damage. Without those items, Honda estimated auto profit would have matched last year at about ¥380.2 billion with a 3.6% margin over nine months.

Cash flow held up. Operating cash flow after research and development adjustments reached ¥1.86 trillion, roughly flat from last year. That cushion gave Honda room to absorb losses without a funding crisis.

The company is now restructuring, with plans to settle losses tied to current North American EV models. Costs will be tightened, and profits from combustion and hybrid vehicles will be pushed harder, while new mid to long-term strategy is expected by the end of this fiscal year, according to the earnings report.