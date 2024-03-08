Hollywood and the Oscars Begin To Fear Sora

In a year full of ups and downs for Hollywood, the 96th Academy Awards are set to showcase the best of movies, with hits like “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” leading the charge. But there’s a new player in town that’s got everyone talking: OpenAI’s video maker, Sora. This tool can make movie clips without human help, and it’s stirring up a lot of feelings in the film world.

Mixed feelings in Hollywood

Hollywood is in a tight spot. On one side, big movies getting Oscar nods is good news. But money’s tight, and Sora’s debut has folks on edge. Karla Ortiz, who’s worked on big movies like “Black Panther,” says there’s a lot of buzz. Hollywood likes its blockbusters, but the budget cuts and Sora’s arrival are causing worry.

When OpenAI showed off Sora’s skills, it was a wake-up call. Even big names like Tyler Perry are hitting pause on projects after seeing what Sora can do. The fear? Jobs might be on the line. A study says a lot of leaders think AI will cut jobs in the next few years, with creative gigs in California and New York at risk.

AI is a double-edged sword

Brandon Jarratt from Disney and others in the biz have mixed views. Some think AI can take over the boring stuff, making creative work easier. But there’s also fear that AI could replace the skills they’ve spent years mastering. Right now, Sora can only make short clips and struggles with some basics, like how glass should break. Yet, it’s the potential for growth that’s both exciting and scary.

Lawsuits and debates about how AI learns from existing content are heating up. Big media groups are fighting to protect their work from being used without permission. Last year, the Writers Guild of America got protections against AI in their contracts. They’re not waiting for courts to catch up; they’re taking action now.

OpenAI says it uses publicly available content. But the question of what Sora learns from remains. Nick Lynes, who makes AI tools for filmmakers, thinks AI is just the next step in advanced movie-making. He believes it will make filmmaking cheaper and give more control back to creators.

Looking ahead

As Hollywood stands at this crossroads, the big question is how AI like Sora will fit into the future of filmmaking. Some see it as a threat to jobs and the art of movie-making. Others view it as an opportunity to push creativity to new heights, making movies in ways that were once impossible.

What’s clear is that AI is here to stay. It’s up to Hollywood to figure out how to make the most of it, balancing innovation with protecting the jobs and skills that have defined the industry for so long. As movies like “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” light up the Oscars, behind the scenes, the conversation about AI’s role in filmmaking is just getting started.