HKD.com (Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange), one of Hong Kong’s most reputable digital asset exchanges is elated to announce the successful acquisition of majority shares of Blockchain.News , a well-known international blockchain news media. This strategic partnership will help Blockchain.News develop its Web3.0 infrastructure and expand the HKD.com business landscape at the same time. After the acquisition, Blockchain.News will focus on developing “MediaFi” and “MediaDAO”, as well as implementing a Tokenized Model and NFT elements which enable “Write-to-Earn” and “Read-and-Earn” mechanisms, transforming the company into a Web3.0 Media Platform.

Innovative “MediaFi” mechanism incentivizes both Writers and Readers

The marriage of “Media” and “Finance” gives birth to “MediaFi”, a novel blockchain innovation. “MediaFi” echoes a similar concept with “GameFi”, where protocol rewards users who participate within the ecosystem. Blockchain.News will issue its Platform Token via the mechanics of MediaFi. Writers will be incentivized to upload quality articles and earn tokens which enables a “Write-to-Earn” working model; Readers can also earn tokens while browsing on Blockchain.News, this will allow readers to “Read and Earn”, rewarding the traffic they bring to the platform. So, both the writers and readers will benefit from this Web3.0 protocol upgrade.

Integrating blockchain technology and DAO infrastructure

Most Web2.0 media platforms tend to operate under the permissions of centralized bodies, and information could be partial or bigoted by such restrictive ways of selecting media content. With aims to neutralize and turn over this existing matter, Blockchain.News will be transformed to a MediaDAO, which allows DAO members to examine articles and organize the platform with joint force. After the protocol upgrade, it will open up opportunities for anyone who wishes to provide quality content to Blockchain.News.

At the same time, Blockchain.News plans to implement “Sponsor” and “Tipping Reward” functions, where readers can link their Web3 Wallet to the website and reward quality articles they enjoy reading. Readers can also support their favorite writers by directly sending tokens to their designated addresses. Moreover, Blockchain.News will make “NFT Articles”, in order to ensure the authenticity of the content, and protect writers by ensuring ownership of the articles. The strategic acquisition by HKD.com is believed to transform Blockchain.News to a robust, resourceful, and adaptable Web3.0 Decentralized Blockchain Media Platform.

About HKD.com

Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange (HKD.com) established in 2019, aims to accelerate the growth of digital asset adoption. HKD.com are equipped with Hong Kong TCSP license; US MSB license; Canada MSB license; Australia Austrac license. HKD.com offers an ever-evolving Exchange Application and Spot Trading Platform. HKD.com follows a progressive roadmap and has various existing services that will lead to mass adoption such as Fiat On-off Ramp, OTC Service, NFT Marketplace, Cryptocurrency ATM, and POS Machines. HKD.com holds regular seminars on different blockchain-centric topics and aims to create a vibrant Crypto Community, first in Hong Kong then gradually immerse into surrounding nations.

About Blockchain.News

Blockchain.News is a world-renowned Blockchain Media Company that aims to continuously upgrade its service, and innovate new use cases by applying blockchain technology. Blockchain.News is an international company, with members from Hong Kong, China, Australia, Canada, India, America, and other Nations. Moreover, Blockchain.News is an official media outlet and forum for blockchain news, also it is an important medium for many different Blockchain and Fintech events such as Hong Kong Fintech Week, a partner of InvestHK, and more.

