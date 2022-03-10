Cryptopolitan is glad to announce Himo World, a Play-to-Earn match-3 deck building NFT strategic puzzle game, as the guest project for the next Web3 Masterminds session.

The session will be live-streamed on Friday, 11th March at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

The co-founder of Himo World Long Le Taun and the CMO Vu Nguyen shall be the guest speakers representing the NFT project. They will be speaking with Forward Protocol founders Mitch Rankin and Karnika Yashwant, including the Product Manager, Danae Matara, on the Himo World project and other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, Web 3.0, etc.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

About Himo World

Himo World is a match-3 deck-building NFT strategic puzzle game. It features Free-to-Play (F2P), Create-to-Earn (C2E), and Compete-to-Earn, including Rogue-like PvE and exciting PvP with multi-tier tournaments. Himo World Token (HIMO) is the governance token of Himo World, issued on Binance Smart Chain. Players earn HIMO by participating in in-game activities, events, and key governance votes.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

For more information and regular updates, kindly check out Forward Protocol’s website as well as its Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram channel.