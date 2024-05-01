Loading...

Helldivers 2 Ricochet Mechanics

Helldivers 2

  • Arrowhead Studios reacted to players’ concerns about the ricochet mechanics of Helldivers 2.
  • The firepower of the R-36 Eruptor was the problem in the first place.
  • Arrowhead Studios deeply appreciates the idea of the investigations by the players in Helldivers game.

Fixed With The Highly-anticipated launch of the second installment of the hugely popular game Helldivers, fans may have had high expectations. However, this excitement was short-lived.

Arrowhead Studios, the creator behind the co-op shooter with the name Helldivers 2, did not only ask the community for feedback, but they also reacted to their concern about the ricochet mechanics of Helldivers 2. The studio recently published an announcement in a statement unveiling the R-36 Eruptor weapon as the source of a problem, along with measures to remedy the inappropriate behavior.

Community uproar over Ricochet mechanics

After the 01.000.300 patch in Helldivers 2, players flooded social media with critical comments on the new wave of ricocheting projectile-provoked death campaigns, especially from weapons like rockets. Through the residents’ persistent investigation, they concluded that the weapon R-36 Eruptor with an detonation capability which produces fragments as the shrapnel was the main contributor to the unforeseen casualties.

The firepower of the R-36 Eruptor was the problem in the first place. And now, in response to those worries, Arrowhead Studios has announced the total elimination of the shrapnel effect of the R-36 Eruptor. Therefore, this decision aims to avoid only shrapnel-fired induced damage and is clear evidence that they actually care about the players’ safety.

This way, the weapon will stay just as good as before. However, to make its direct hits even more effective, the studio will increase their damage. These tuning will, therefore, make certain that the Eruptor remains “just less painful to the operator but surely powerful against enemies.” Arrowhead characterizes this change as an upgrade of the Eruptor, and the weapon will, therefore, keep its explosive classification, area-of-effect damage, and ability to demolish objects, open passages, and wreck fabricators the same.

Helldivers 2: A resounding success

Arrowhead Studios deeply appreciates the idea of the investigations by the players in the Helldivers game that brought the issue to its sight, whereupon it worked on it, proving the keenness and maturity of the game’s community. Studio’s rapid reaction and player satisfaction commitment are to be praised, considering that the investigation of Eruptor took place in a time frame from 2-3 hours.

The players of the co-op shooter majority were amiable and knowing, and in just one day after launch of Helldivers 2, one of the fans created the list of unwritten rules. The arms of Arrowhead, in particular, have always been there for the community. They serve as a nod to the response to community feedback and consistent updates, fixes and Warbonds for Helldivers 2 have made the game a constant success.

