Hayden Davis of LIBRA token fame returns as a meme trader

Hayden Davis picked up several meme tokens to trade, according to on-chain data by Bubblemaps. Davis, known for his participation in the LIBRA project and subsequent involvement with MELANIA, picked up Solana meme tokens again.

According to wallet data, Davis is unable to manipulate the market to his favor and is down $3M. His main trades include PUMP, TROVE, and PENGUIN. The trades were performed through a new wallet, while the old Kelsier ventures’ address was last traded in the past two weeks.

This is the first activity coming from Davis’ wallets since sniping YZY in August 2025. The YZY token proved profitable for Davis, giving him a way back into the game. He also regained access to the previously frozen $57M in stablecoins, allowing him to rebuild his assets.

Hayden Davis picked new batches of Solana memes

For the new batch of trades, Davis used the wallets previously linked to sniping YZY. The investments included new tokens like KABUTO, LOUD, and BAGWORK.

Davis moved into the latest trending Solana meme tokens. This time, memes have a much shorter life cycle and even higher risk levels. Davis put $2.5M on PUMP and smaller amounts on other memes, but most trades led to losses.

Davis acted as an individual trader, rather than a market-maker or a deliberate sniper. The tokens selected were in their first days of price discovery, and almost none of them rallied.

Davis has also abandoned the creation of new memes after launching WOLF, a token with heavy insider holdings. For months, Davis or his previous team has not taken up similar meme launches, at least not with a high public profile. However, there are rumors that Davis may have been involved in the rug pull of the Eric Adams coin by the former NYC mayor.

Solana meme tokens still produce occasional winners

Solana meme tokens are down to $4.6B in total valuation, led by TRUMP and PENGU. The occasional runner, like HOUSE, achieved over 248% in daily gains during one of its rallies.

Other tokens, like PIPPIN, have occasional rapid daily gains, followed by a crash. PIPPIN has raised suspicions that its volume is not organic, and the coin has been used to launder funds.

To boost fairness, Pump.fun has now banned additional minting, unexpected tax increases, or draining the liquidity of tokens after graduation. Despite this, most of the graduating tokens rarely achieve a valuation over $10M. Most of the trading relies on short-term pumps, and Solana memes are often among the day’s best performers.

As SOL remained below $85, ecosystem activity remained, but trading was on a smaller scale. Solana is still the venue for over 85% of new token launches.