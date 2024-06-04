Haven1 and Stader Labs Partner to Bring Liquid Staking to the Safe Haven Ecosystem

Zug, Switzerland, June 4th, 2024, Chainwire

New liquid staking token hsETH unlocks greater rewards on Haven1

Haven1, the REKT-resistant EVM Layer 1 blockchain, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Stader Labs, a leading provider of liquid staking solutions, to introduce hsETH, a new liquid staking token that aims to maximize rewards and participation in the Ethereum ecosystem. This collaboration will provide access to a range of Web3 opportunities within Haven1’s secure ecosystem.

Leveraging Stader Labs’ multi-pool architecture, hsETH offers another way to engage with Ethereum staking without sacrificing liquidity, making it an option for those seeking to optimize their on-chain yield.

Jeff Owens, CEO & Co-Founder of Haven1, says: “Our partnership with Stader Labs allows us to leverage their expertise in liquid staking to offer our users a seamless and rewarding staking experience — with early contributors and stakers earning added airdrop rewards. hsETH is a real game-changer for Haven1, and the introduction highlights that, even as an L1, Haven1 is complementary to Ethereum.”

By staking ETH to obtain hsETH, users gain access to native ETH staking rewards and additional Haven1 ($H1 token) airdrop rewards accessible on the Haven1 ecosystem. hsETH will receive robust support on Haven1, empowering users to augment their earnings with additional yield and rewards via on-chain products once Haven1 launches on mainnet.

“We are thrilled to partner with Haven1 to bring liquid staking to their security and liquidity-focused ‘Safe Haven’ ecosystem,” adds Anoothi Kumar, Chief Business Officer at Stader Labs. “We believe that hsETH will empower Haven1 users to maximize their staking rewards while maintaining the flexibility to explore the full range of opportunities within the Haven1 platform.”

Haven1 and Stader Labs are committed to building a more decentralized and user-friendly staking experience. This partnership aims to make ETH staking accessible to a broader audience, including both novice and experienced users. By removing the barriers of technical complexity and illiquidity, hsETH rewards users who stake their ETH to secure the Ethereum network while retaining the flexibility to utilize their assets within Haven1’s secure ecosystem.

Haven1 plans to launch its mainnet in Q3 2024, after which users will be able to seamlessly trade and utilize hsETH as collateral, and participate in a variety of on-chain applications with the potential to earn additional yield within the Haven1 ecosystem.

For more information, users can visit www.haven1.org, or contact: [email protected]

About Haven1

Haven1 is the REKT-resistant EVM Layer 1 blockchain, engineered to address the critical challenges of security and liquidity in Web3. Through innovative solutions like the Haven1 Passport (POI), 2FA Wallet-Shield, AI-powered network monitoring, and a robust liquidity aggregation system, Haven1 is building a Safe Haven ecosystem for everything on-chain in Web3.

About Stader Labs

Stader Labs is a leading multi-chain liquid staking solution operating across major EVM chains. It offers a top-tier platform that ensures secure, efficient, and unparalleled reward growth opportunities. With a TVL of over 700M+ and 85k+ stakers, it’s the preferred choice for institutions and retail stakers.

For more information, users can check out our website: staderlabs.com/eth.

