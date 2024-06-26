HashKey Global Achieves Profitability in Its First Two Months, Becoming One Of The Fastest Growing Licensed Exchange in 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 26th, 2024, Chainwire

HashKey Global achieved profitability within its first two months of launch and has entered the top 10 of global exchanges on CoinGecko’s rankings at the time of this release, becoming one of the fastest-growing licensed exchange globally in 2024. HashKey Global has seen significant growth in trading volume, liquidity, asset quality and user base. The platform will continue delivering a safe and convenient trading experience compliant with regulations for global users.

For more details, users can visit: global.hashkey.com

About HashKey Global

HashKey Global is one of the flagship global digital asset exchanges under HashKey Group, offering licensed digital asset trading services to users worldwide. HashKey Global has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority with the potential to provide mainstream trading and service products such as LaunchPad, contracts and leverage trading.

Disclaimer: https://group.hashkey.com/en/disclaimer-global

