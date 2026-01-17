🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
USDX

Hackers take over Milwaukee airport X page to promote crypto

2 mins read
897034
Hackers take over Milwaukee airport X page to promote crypto.

Contents

1. Hackers promote crypto on the stolen page
2. The real Hoda Law Firm responds
3. Crypto hackers continue to target major X accounts
Share link:

In this post:

  • The official X account of the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport was hacked by crypto scammers.

  • The hackers changed the verified airport account’s handle to impersonate a law firm.

  • Airport officials reported the breach to X and warned users not to interact with the hacked page.

Crypto scammers have hacked the official X account for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

On Thursday, the account began reposting mostly cryptocurrency content and posts about Maduro’s capture in Venezuela. The remaining posts on the page were all reposts from the @Bitcoin account on X.

Hackers promote crypto on the stolen page

The scammers changed the handle of the verified MKE – Milwaukee Airport X page. The hacked account is now called @TheHodaLaw, featuring the Hoda Law Firm in its profile picture and a cover photo that links to the Hoda website.

The scammers even pinned a message warning of crypto fraud and promising to help victims recover their funds. The message included a strong call to action, followed by a private message button.

The official website of Milwaukee airport had a link that directed users to a “This Account Doesn’t Exist” page on X. The real X account handle was @mitchellairport.

Harold Mester, public affairs director for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, told WISN 12 News that they reported the issue to X and are waiting for access to be restored.

Mester said their security team is reviewing the situation and might contact law enforcement if needed.

The real Hoda Law Firm responds

The Hoda Law Firm, whose name appeared on the suspected hacked page, responded to local news outlets. Marshal Hoda, the owner of the law firm, said he does not know what occurred.

See also  Bitcoin, Binance Coin, VeChain, and Quant Daily Price Analyses – 11 November Morning Prediction

The law firm, located in Texas, focuses on recovering funds from crypto scams. It had filed lawsuits on behalf of victims of crypto scams against foreign hackers.

Hoda concluded that an opponent might have done this. He said, “This has nothing to do with our firm and urge everyone to stay away — these are presumably scammers trying to trade on my firm’s hard-earned reputation to take more money from scam victims.”

The firm’s homepage added a warning about the impersonation incident.

Cybersecurity researchers advise users against interacting with the hacked page until the issue is resolved.

Source: The Hoda Law Firm website.

Crypto hackers continue to target major X accounts

Over the years, crypto hackers have taken over many verified X accounts to spread Bitcoin scams. 

In December, the X account of SimpleX Chat was hacked. The hackers used the compromised account to push a fake site that tricks users into linking their crypto wallets.

SimpleX reported that the attackers used the “delegate” feature on X to give third-party profiles posting rights on business accounts.

The hacker joined the @SimpleXChat account. Soon after, a post appeared promoting a fake program named “Perpetuals Early Access” with a link to a fake website.

The post invited users to join as founding members of a permanent communication network. The aim was to get users to click a “Connect Wallet” button, copying legitimate Web3 projects.

See also  Hosho, Smart Contract Company Cuts off too Many Staffs

SimpleX restored access to the X account. Community members reported the fake post before it was deleted. Evgeny Poberezkin, the founder of SimpleX, said the attackers blocked his personal account during the breach to prevent public warnings.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan