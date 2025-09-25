FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
DOJUSD

Hackers auction Maryland Department of Transportation data for $3.4M BTC

3 mins read
818712
Hackers auction Maryland Department of Transportation data for $3.4M BTC

Contents

1. Maryland officials decline to provide details of ransomware attack
2. Pennsylvania attorney general’s office hit by ransomware
Share link:

In this post:

  • Hacker group Rhysida auctions stolen Maryland Department of Transportation data for $3.4 million in Bitcoin.
  • Maryland Transit Administration confirms data loss, with Mobility services disrupted but partially restored after the cyberattack.
  • Rhysida, tied to earlier school and government breaches, highlights growing ransomware threats across state agencies.

Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) data is being auctioned on the dark web after the Rhysida ransomware group hacked and stole information from the agency. The hackers are demanding 30 Bitcoins, worth about $3.4 million, in exchange for the information.

As reported by the dailydarkweb news outlet on Wednesday, the breach on the state-level agency MDOT could affect five major administrations, including aviation, port operations, motor vehicles, highways, and transit. 

MDOT also oversees the Maryland Transportation Authority and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Rhysida claimed it is in possession of the department’s internal and personal records, including Social Security numbers, birth dates, and home addresses. The group is reportedly open to selling the stolen data to a single buyer and has set a seven-day deadline for those interested.

Maryland officials decline to provide details of ransomware attack

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), a division of MDOT, released a statement admitting to the public that its data had been compromised. Questioned by reporters about the extent of the breach, MTA spokesperson Veronica Battisti said:

“The agency is unable to disclose specific or additional details regarding what data has been lost because of the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.”

The Maryland Department of Information Technology has confirmed it is working with law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity firms to trace the source of the intrusion and assess the depth of the damage.

See also  Vitalik Buterin says Base is a safe L2, modeling the protection of user funds

Transportation systems, including buses, subways, and light rail, were not directly impacted. However, the attack affected several real-time information services and tools, including those linked to a program known as Mobility, a service that orders shared rides from home through a website for those who do not use bus stops.

Per cybercrime news outlet The Record, Rhysida was responsible for a ransomware attack against Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS), one of the largest districts in the Washington, DC, suburbs.

The attack, which occurred in August 2023, caused a network outage that disrupted operations just before the new school year. PGCPS, which serves about 130,000 students, later confirmed in a regulatory filing that personal information of nearly 100,000 individuals may have been exposed.

“The information present in the files that may have been viewed or acquired as a result of this incident varies per person, and includes individuals’ names, financial account information, and Social Security numbers,” the district said at the time.

Pennsylvania attorney general’s office hit by ransomware

In other-related news, ransomware attacks were also reported by Pennsylvania’s Office of the Attorney General in early September. According to Attorney General Dave Sunday, the cybercrime group Inc. ransomware had encrypted files and communications systems on August 11. 

See also  Stablecoin market cap sets a new ATH of $294.76B

AG Sunday said courts granted extensions in certain cases where evidence and court filings had been affected, and that no prosecutions or investigations would fail “because of the cyberattack.”

“This situation has certainly tested OAG staff and prompted some modifications to our typical routines; however, we are committed to our duty and mission to protect and represent Pennsylvanians, and are confident that mission is being fulfilled,” Sunday said in a statement.

The office has not disclosed if any personal data was stolen, but officials said anyone whose information was compromised would be notified once the investigation concludes.

Security researchers said the Pennsylvania incident may have been caused by security flaws in Citrix NetScaler devices that are used by several government and corporate networks

A CVE-2025-5777 or “Citrix Bleed 2” exploit could allow attackers to bypass authentication to access sensitive government systems. Cybersecurity analyst Kevin Beaumont published evidence suggesting that at least two internet-exposed Citrix NetScaler appliances in the attorney general’s office were vulnerable before being taken offline.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan