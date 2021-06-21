TL;DR Breakdown

• HEB will create a pilot program for cryptocurrency payments in 29 Houston stores.

• HEB believes in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

Cryptocurrencies have reached an irreversible stage in popularity and operation. Since their creation in 2008, virtual currencies have undergone slow but steady organic growth. The Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin credibility is seen as formidable even when accepted as a payment method.

On this occasion, HEB announces that it will accept cryptocurrency payments. This digital payments boom will occur on the Texas edge, where multiple stores are available.

A local magazine reports that the Coin Cloud provider will place kiosks at various HEB stores in Texas. In these small offices, people can buy their products using virtual currencies. Although it is unknown what cryptocurrency HEB will accept, the list is expected to include BTC, ETH, and DOGE.

HEB will accept cryptocurrency payments at various stores in Houston

An HEB representative explained that the supermarket would start a pilot program for cryptocurrency payments at 29 stores in Houston. People will have a few days to familiarize themselves with work, commissions, transaction time, amid other logistics.

The North American superstore company may create its form of depositing cryptocurrencies for payments. There are no clear details about cryptocurrency payments in HEB yet, but it may work with a simple platform.

Companies linked to cryptocurrencies

Since last year, companies worldwide but mainly in the United States, have accepted cryptocurrency payments. This happens because the virtual currency has reached its historical maximum; it promises scalability and a safe working environment. However, like other cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin lost over 50% of its value in May.

Bitcoin is trading between $36,000 while Ethereum reaches $2,000.00. Both virtual currencies are very popular, although Dogecoin, famous for its meme dog, is not far behind. For now, the meme coin is trading between $0.200.

These cryptocurrency payments help the virtual market change its current landscape and bring investors. If the HEB pilot program is effective in Houston, it may be included in its 300 stores throughout the country.

Many real estate companies in the United States have started accepting these payments since the beginning of the year. The focus platforms for trading cryptocurrencies are Binance and Coinbase. It is a good time for the virtual market with more than a decade of struggling to achieve fame.

However, the regulations that attack cryptocurrencies have prevented their organic growth from continuing. Perhaps, with this news from HEB, the landscape could change for cryptocurrencies.