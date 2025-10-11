Grok 4 Fast is now available on Oracle Cloud, rivaling OpenAI’s GPT5

Elon Musk’s Grok 4 Fast is now officially available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) under Oracle’s Generative AI service, according to a statement released by Larry Ellison’s Oracle.

Grok 4 Fast has entered General Availability, and Oracle is describing it as a speed- and cost-optimized version of xAI’s flagship Grok 4 model. It is reportedly designed to be faster and more efficient, cutting down latency with a rapid time-to-first-token and higher output rates, built specifically for real-time AI applications.

Businesses across supported regions can now access the model directly through the xAI playground and review all supported regions and features in Oracle’s Generative AI documentation.

If Elon is to be believed, his AI model’s main mission is to deliver speed without compromise, catering to industries that rely on immediate feedback, live interactions, or instant content generation.

According to the richest man on earth, he is targeting developers and enterprises who need on-demand performance without paying premium prices for compute power with Grok 4 Fast.

xAI strengthens its Oracle partnership with enterprise Grok models

Back in June, Oracle and Elon’s xAI confirmed a deeper partnership to roll out Grok models across Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, enabling broader use cases like content creation, scientific research, and business process automation. xAI said it would use Oracle’s scalable and high-performance cloud systems to train and run inferencing for its next-generation Grok models.

xAI co-founder Jimmy Ba said, “Grok 3 represents a leap forward in AI capabilities and Oracle’s advanced data platform will accelerate its impact on enterprises.” That statement came as xAI was building momentum toward its next model lineup.

Greg Pavlik, executive vice president of AI and Data Management Services at Oracle, added, “By bringing xAI’s cutting-edge Grok models to our customers, we are expanding the possibilities of AI in the enterprise.”

This partnership places Grok at the center of Oracle’s AI ambitions. Oracle emphasized that its cloud infrastructure is designed to bring AI closer to enterprise data while maintaining security, scalability, and adaptability.

The company said this structure allows clients in healthcare, finance, and manufacturing to integrate AI directly into their business logic without exposing sensitive datasets.

Thousands of developers are already running their AI workloads on OCI’s bare metal GPU instances, which support intensive tasks like generative AI, natural language processing, computer vision, and recommendation systems.

For Elon, this deal ensures that xAI’s Grok models get the same industrial-grade backbone as OpenAI’s systems, but with greater emphasis on real-time speed and cost performance. Oracle’s GPUs give Grok 4 Fast the infrastructure it needs to deliver quick inference cycles while keeping compute bills lower than rival cloud setups.

When Elon released Grok 4 Fast, he said:

“Grok 4 Fast features state-of-the-art (SOTA) cost-efficiency, cutting-edge web and X search capabilities, a 2M token context window, and a unified architecture that blends reasoning and non-reasoning modes in one model.”

Oracle’s deployment of GPT5 intensifies the Musk-Altman AI rivalry

The timing of this release fuels the long-running feud between Elon and Sammy Altman, the CEO of OpenAI. Just two months ago, Oracle rolled out OpenAI’s GPT-5 across its entire database portfolio and SaaS suite, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, NetSuite, and Oracle Industry Applications such as Oracle Health.

Oracle described GPT-5 as OpenAI’s “smartest and fastest model yet,” built for code generation, debugging, and reasoning across business workflows.

“GPT-5 will bring our Fusion Applications customers OpenAI’s sophisticated reasoning and deep-thinking capabilities,” said Meeten Bhavsar, senior vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. “The newest model from OpenAI will be able to power more complex AI agent-driven processes with capabilities that enable advanced automation, higher productivity, and faster decision making.”

Sam’s GPT-5 gives developers more control over complex data pipelines and orchestration. Elon’s Grok 4 Fast, on the other hand, focuses on speed and live response, targeting companies that value real-time AI interaction.

Both are now competing within Oracle’s cloud ecosystem, turning Oracle into the one platform where both rival AIs coexist.

