FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BNBGAIN

Griffin AI crashes by 90% after unauthorized GAIN token minting

2 mins read
818791
Griffin AI crashes by 90% after unauthorized GAIN token minting

Contents

1. Griffin AI project requests official trading freeze
2. Griffin AI stops airdrop campaign
Share link:

In this post:

  • Griffin AI’s native GAIN token crashed by up to 95% following an unauthorized mint.
  • The token was the latest Binance Alpha airdrop selection.
  • Griffin AI stopped any additional airdrops and all GAIN trading, now having to deal with the remaining 4.8B tokens in the hacker’s wallet.

Griffin AI, a Binance Alpha project, crashed by 90% just a day after its launch. An exploit that minted unauthorized GAIN tokens caused the rapid loss of value. 

Griffin AI (GAIN) was one of the projects featured on Binance Alpha in the past day, offering a special airdrop for eligible users. Just hours after the token launch, the asset was down by 87%, based on a period of concentrated selling. 

Griffin AI crashes by 90% after unauthorized GAIN token minting
Griffin AI’s GAIN token crashed by up to 85% after the unauthorized minting of 5B new tokens. | Source: Coingecko

Although Binance Alpha tokens are curated, their initial trading is often risky and can cause deep losses. However, a nearly 90% crash for GAIN was linked to an on-chain exploit. 

A Binance address minted an additional 5B GAIN, later dumping only a small part of the tokens through PancakeSwap. Due to the limited liquidity, the mint was enough to tank GAIN. In its initial trading, the asset was mostly represented on PancakeSwap and Uniswap. 

The accident involved a fake LayerZero peer token for GAIN, which allowed the exploiter to offer non-existent liquidity. The contract then allowed the attacker to create 5B GAIN and fully use them for swaps. 

Griffin AI project requests official trading freeze

Following the trading disaster and unauthorized token minting, the Griffin AI team called out to all exchanges to halt GAIN trading. For now, the token can still be transferred and swaps through Binance’s DEX router continue to go through. 

See also  Bitcoin champion Ian Calderon enters California governor race

GAIN tokens are still held by only around 4K users, and the losses are limited. The asset hovers around $0.02 after trading started at $0.18. The team requested to stop centralized markets, where available, to prevent the attacker from transacting more tokens. 

So far, Mexc has stopped its early-stage market for GAIN. The Mexc exchange noted the unauthorized supply gain even earlier and stopped GAIN trading even before the Griffin AI team explicitly requested.

However, even with a trading halt, the attacker has already swapped out multiple tranches of GAIN and bridged around 2,500 BNB to the main network. The Griffin AI project was a multi-chain structure, and the attacker used a fake Ethereum contract, but ended up taking BNB tokens after swapping. 

The big problem is that GAIN still has 4.8B tokens outstanding in unauthorized supply, with no decision yet on freezing or removing the assets.

Griffin AI stops airdrop campaign

Following the exploit, Griffin AI has announced the end of its airdrop campaign. The previous Binance Alpha airdrop will not be affected, but no new tokens will be issued from the project’s reserves.

See also  Why is Solana tanking faster than the rest of the crypto market?

The token is still live, and Binance Alpha traders have full access to swaps. The recent GAIN token event recalls the recent exploit of the UXLink token, which also fell due to unauthorized minting. As Cryptopolitan reported, the token remains active. Ironically, the hacker’s wallet itself was emptied by another phishing address.

Following the exploit, Binance removed the incentives for trading GAIN and canceled the volume boost events, leaving just regular decentralized swaps. 

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan