TL;DR Breakdown

• Grayscale includes Internet Computer and various DeFi tokens to its collection.

• The cryptocurrency manager promises to work with MakerDAO, Polkadot, and Aave.

Grayscale company has considered expanding its list of assets. The giant investment company announced Thursday it would list 13 new cryptocurrencies.

Several scalable coins could be seen on the list offering a stable ETH network for now. The selected cryptocurrencies were Solana, NEAR, Internet computer, and Polygon, showing rising rates.

Also included in this collection were DeFi coins such as Kava, 1inch, Kyber, Ox, Ren, Curve, and Bancor. But that was not all because the company also published that it will be exploring with Polkadot, MakerDAO, and Aave.

Grayscale and its commitment to cryptocurrencies

The Grayscale company manages a good part of cryptocurrencies, and it is considered the largest administrator in the world. According to figures from last week, Grayscale has more than $34 billion worth in crypto. The company works with trust funds, such as the dollar, and sells the shares to accredited investors.

This company has been operating since 2013, so in theory, has supported cryptocurrencies since its inception. However, the leading organization of Grayscale is a Digital currency group in charge of entering the virtual market thoroughly.

Latest announcements from the cryptocurrency manager

Grayscale is updating its cryptocurrency collection. This demonstrates that the company is transparent and committed to the new blockchain network technologies.

The company also suggested that not all cryptocurrencies under its radar are offered for investment. Instead, Grayscale analyzes each cryptocurrency’s internal control factors, regulations, custody agreements, and volatility. Then, in theory, the company checks if the cryptocurrency is safe to trust and profit.

The massive list of new tokens in the company’s custody indicates preparing something brilliant for investors. The company knows the market growth and wants to take advantage of it. Now, investors have been drawn to scalable blockchains and DeFi tokens in recent weeks.

If the trader wants to use investment products with a single asset, the company offers 13 tokens. Many of these investments are managed by its leading organization, the Digital Currency Group.

Grayscale works with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Horizen. To complete the list, Grayscale includes Litecoin, Ehterum classic, Basic Token, Zcash, Filecoin, Stellar Lumens, Decentraland, and Livepeer. Although not all of these cryptocurrencies are popular, at least three enter the top favorites.

Investors in various countries have profited from the way the company works, promising security and control. Therefore, the trader is confident that he can invest and be significantly assured of a profit in the market.