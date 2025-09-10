FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Bitcoin CashGrayscaleHederaLitecoinU.S. SEC

Grayscale seeks SEC approval to convert Bitcoin Cash, Hedera, and Litecoin Trusts into ETFs

2 mins read
Contents

Crypto firms seek SEC's approval for ETFs connected to altcoins
The US SEC delays Bitwise's Dogecoin ETF approval
In this post:

  • Grayscale has filed with the SEC to turn its Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Hedera trusts into ETFs.
  • The SEC has delayed decisions on Grayscale’s Hedera ETF and Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF.
  • Grayscale’s Bitcoin Cash trust performed well, showing the differences between closed-end trusts and ETFs.

Grayscale, a top digital asset management firm, has reportedly filed several documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to obtain approval for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that would follow the performance of Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and  Hedera.

These documents include the S-1 and S-3, among other related documents. With this, the digital assets platform intends to convert its current closed-end trusts for these cryptocurrencies into ETFs that will mainly be listed on NYSE Arca or Nasdaq. 

According to reliable sources, this is not the first time Grayscale has initiated such an approach. In 2024, the digital assets platform changed its BTC and ETH trusts into exchange-traded products.

Crypto firms seek SEC’s approval for ETFs connected to altcoins

Concerning Grayscale’s filings with the SEC on its Litecoin ETF, its S-3 filing document states that this prospectus assumes that the commission has either had the 19b-4 application approved or has established general listing regulations that guarantee the Trust’s shares to be among those listed on NYSE Arca. 

This follows a growing trend among crypto companies seeking approval for ETFs connected to altcoins. This includes Dogecoin and XRP. Meanwhile, reports from reliable sources have pointed out that earlier on Tuesday, September 9, the SEC had postponed its decision on Bitwise’s spot Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale’s spot Hedera ETF.

See also  Do Kwon loses bid to recover $14.2M Singapore penthouse deposit

On the other hand, Grayscale’s Bitcoin Cash trust has demonstrated exemplary results. According to the filing, its net asset value recorded figures exceeding $202 million with its shares priced at $4.31 each on June 30.

Notably, a high-performance difference exists between a closed-end trust and an ETF. A closed-end trust can conduct trades for more or less than its net asset value; however, an ETF purchases and sells assets depending on the demand in the market. Additionally, it has an open-end structure that develops and redeems shares to maintain prices close to the net asset value. 

Earlier, Grayscale filed a lawsuit against the SEC for rejecting its proposal to convert its trust. Concerning this, analysts have anticipated that this could be a significant reason behind the commission’s reaction to permit Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs later to carry out trade in the US.

According to data from reliable sources, since they started operating in the US in January 2024, spot Bitcoin ETFs have reached their highest overall trading volume, recording figures exceeding 1.2 trillion.

The US SEC delays Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF approval 

REX Shares and Osprey Funds were reportedly making arrangements to launch their Dogecoin ETF this week. However, on Tuesday, September 9, the SEC postponed their decision on Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF. 

See also  Google offsets Nvidia drop as megacaps add $420 billion to market value in 3 days

In a filing, the commission mentioned that their abrupt delay was to gather more time to examine whether to approve or reject a proposed rule change that could permit Bitwise to list a meme coin as an ETF tracking. 

Apart from Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF facing delays recently, it is worth noting that its proposed DOGE fund was also subjected to delays back in June. On the contrary, REX Shares and Osprey Funds’ Dogecoin ETF will commence trading activities on Thursday, September 11, having adopted a completely different approach for its listing.

In an X post, Analyst Eric Balchunas commented on the situation. According to him, the Thursday DOGE launch signifies an entry to an era of meme coin ETFs, despite being under the 40 Act. Balchunas further anticipated that this would be the first-ever US ETF to hold something that does not entail practical use.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

