Grant Cardone pushes crypto real estate hybrid amid Trump house shakeup plans

Grant Cardone is pushing a new way to invest that combines real estate and crypto coins. This is happening while US President Donald Trump is pushing plans that might change the housing market by making it more affordable and increasing the supply. He claims that it is the perfect time to blend cash flow with Bitcoin’s volatile and liquid features to produce a safe investment.

Cardone Capital launched the investment model in December 2024. Cardone believes the investment offers the best of both worlds. Real estate brings low volatility and tax advantages. Bitcoin brings long-term upside and global liquidity. Together, they form a hybrid structure that reduces risk while seeking growth.

According to Grant Cardone, what could normally produce a 12 to 14% annual return with real estate only will produce 35% annually with the hybrid investment.

Most crypto treasury companies do not generate operating cash flow. They raise debt, which they use to buy Bitcoin. They wait for appreciation, which exposes them to risk. A downturn can force many to sell assets or shut down.

Cardone says real estate removes this weakness. Property is not optional because people must buy housing. This creates dependable demand, which creates rental income. The income supports Bitcoin accumulation without relying on debt.

He said the property is expected to generate about $10 million in net operating income each year. This entire amount will go towards more Bitcoin purchases. This builds long-term reserves with a predictable schedule.

Cardone aims to have crypto represent 15% to 50% of the fund’s total assets, according to Cardone Capital’s website. He also stated that he intends to launch 10 of these funds in total, combining 10,000 BTC with 15,000 apartment units.

So far, he has launched only three of his planned Bitcoin and real estate funds: the 10X Space Coast Bitcoin Fund, the 10X Miami River Fund, and the 10X Boca Raton Bitcoin Fund.

The 10X Space Coast Bitcoin Fund and the 10X Miami River Fund, launched in December 2024 and May, respectively, have both been oversubscribed. The 10X Space Coast Bitcoin Fund combined 300 apartment units in Melbourne, Florida, with $15 million worth of Bitcoin.

The 10X Miami River Fund combined 346 apartments on the Miami River in South Florida with $300 million worth of assets. The 10X Boca Raton Bitcoin Fund intends to combine $100 million with 366 apartment units.

Cardone has continued to accumulate Bitcoin amid its recent price struggles. He announced that the fund had added $72 million worth of Bitcoin in October and November. Last month, Cardone disclosed that he had emblazoned the Bitcoin logo on the belly of his private jet as a sign of his commitment.

Trump calls for restrictions on large institutional investors from buying single-family homes

The Trump administration is set to implement several measures to make homeownership more accessible and lower housing costs. A key proposal expected to be formally unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos would allow Americans to tap funds from their 401(k) retirement accounts to help cover home down payments.

Trump has also said in public that big institutional investors shouldn’t be able to buy single-family houses. He said that when companies buy things, they are less available to individual buyers.

POTUS also said he would ask Congress to make such a prohibition law. However, the details of how it would function and how it would be put into place still need to be worked out.

The administration has also pushed more traditional housing-market policies, including directing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to purchase up to $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities to lower mortgage rates and support refinancing activity. So far, the mortgage rates are at 6.06% 30 30-year fixed and 5.38% 15-year fixed.

Grant Cardone praised POTUS, saying, “President Trump and the administration is very aggressively looking at how the American people can have money and financial systems stable and doing well for them both in tokens and Bitcoin [….] and also in housing.”

