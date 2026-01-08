Google’s Wiz acquisition awaits EU antitrust ruling by Feb. 10

EU regulators are about to decide the fate of Google’s mega cybersecurity deal involving the acquisition of Wiz. The decision will be finalized by February 10, with Alphabet’s bid to purchase the cybersecurity firm either approved or denied for $32 billion.

EU antitrust regulators are nearing a decision that will shape the future of Alphabet’s acquisition of Wiz, a cybersecurity firm. The regulators have until February 10 to decide whether the deal should go through or not. Google’s Alphabet announced plans to acquire Wiz in March of last year for $32 billion, a deal that, once approved by regulators, will be the tech conglomerate’s largest acquisition to date.

Google’s Alphabet plans to acquire Wiz for $32 billion

The acquisition is part of Alphabet’s efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities as a critical component of cloud computing, to stay competitive with other tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft. Regulators have been closely monitoring tech deals, particularly those involving acquisitions, amid concerns about monopolies exhibited by dominant companies.

The Commission, the EU’s competition enforcer, may clear the deal with or without dictating adjustments or decide to open a full-scale investigation if serious concerns emerge. The deal has already received a go-ahead from U.S. regulators after clearing the DOJ antitrust hurdle in November.

The clearance took place seamlessly, despite President Trump stating that he would continue to scrutinize big tech upon taking office for his second term. In September of last year, Trump invited 33 high-profile tech executives to dinner, including Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Bill Gates. The meeting marked a significant evolution from Trump’s historically toxic relationship with Big Tech and could have paved the way for the DOJ to clear the Alphabet-Wiz deal.

According to a previous report by Cryptopolitan, the DOJ’s green light for Alphabet’s Wiz acquisition may be a welcome, rare reprieve for the tech giant. The report also highlighted that the regulatory go-ahead eliminates one of Google’s most strategic investments, as the FTC had previously stated it would not grant such requests during the government shutdown.

U.S. antitrust regulators approve Alphabet-Wiz deal

After the acquisition plans surfaced in March, the U.S. initiated an in-depth probe to understand the deal, which concluded on October 24 last year as a success for both companies. Wiz Chief Executive Officer Assaf Rappaport confirmed that the DOJ had concluded its investigation but stated that the deal was still under review by other antitrust regulators. The DOJ’s clearance signaled that the merger does not impede other companies in any way.

If the deal is successfully approved by EU antitrust scrutiny, Wiz will be part of Google’s cloud unit. Alphabet initially placed a bid to purchase the company in 2024 for $23 billion, but the Israeli startup rejected the offer, prompting the tech conglomerate to increase its bid. Wiz was valued at $12 billion during a private funding round in May 2024.

Google’s cloud unit generated revenue exceeding $40 billion in 2024 and has outperformed the growth of the company’s search business in recent years.

Google has been making significant investments in the tech industry with a key focus on cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Cryptopolitan previously reported that Google had announced extensive plans to invest a substantial amount in Germany. The expansion plan will involve the development of data centers and renewable energy in Munich, Frankfurt, and Berlin.

Google stock skyrocketed by 65% in 2025, casting a shadow over all other trillion-dollar tech companies, such as Microsoft and Nvidia. The performance marked Google’s best yearly performance since 2009 despite a brutal Q1 that saw the company’s stock decline by 18%. Google’s success is credited to its 2025 reforms. In April last year, Google appointed Josh Woodward to lead the Gemini app. His team rolled out Nano Banana in August, giving users a platform to create AI-generated images by blending multiple photos into a single digital creation.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.