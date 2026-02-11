Google’s Search and Gemini AI now offer instant buying from retailers like Walmart and Wayfair

Google is now letting users buy products directly inside Search and Gemini AI.No more bouncing to other sites. You type a question, get an AI answer, and click “buy.”It’s all built to pull in money right from people using AI.

You can now shop from Walmart, Wayfair, and Etsy inside Gemini. And it’s not some vague test. Google told advertisers directly in a letter sent Wednesday that this thing is rolling.

It’s part of what Google calls AI Mode inside its search engine. Advertisers and stores can now place products directly inside those AI answers. The new system even includes Direct Offers, which let brands attach discounts right inside those responses.

So if you’re asking Gemini for “cheap office chairs,” it can show you a chair, the sale price, and a “buy now” button, all inside the chat.

Google adds Direct Offers, retail checkout, and partner integration

Vidhya Srinivasan, who runs ads and commerce at Google, said they’re not just putting ads into AI results. “We aren’t just bringing ads to AI experiences in Search; we are reinventing what an ad is.”

To pull that off, Google started working earlier this year with Shopify, Walmart, and Target to create a new system for AI-powered shopping. It covers checkout, payments, and digital identity.

That means if someone asks Gemini to find them a toaster, Gemini can now not just show one but help you buy it immediately using that same interface. You never leave the app.

Srinivasan said this “is helping to lay the foundation for a future where all commercial experiences can be seamless and agentic.” That means the company wants AI to act like your personal shopper; finding, deciding, and buying for you.

Inside Gemini, this goes even deeper. A feature called Personal Intelligence rolled out last month for paid users. It watches your emails, your photos, your history, all to build a better understanding of what you like and might want to buy. This is only live right now for the AI Pro and Ultra subscribers inside Gemini.

People can choose whether or not to turn it on. It’s opt-in, not forced. But it’s made to track preferences and tailor responses. For example, if you’ve searched for baby toys in the past and allowed Personal Intelligence to read your activity, it might suggest kids’ items first when you ask about gifts.

Google also has plans to open Personal Intelligence to free users. They’re testing it now inside AI Mode Search, and there’s code inside the latest Android Gemini app that hints at something called GL Intelligence. That’ll be for Gemini Live, which is their spoken voice assistant.

Even though Personal Intelligence inside Gemini Live isn’t fully active yet, Google is clearly building toward it. The rollout hasn’t hit all users. But the company is getting ready to embed this smart profile feature into every part of its AI platform.