Google to power data centers with revived Iowa nuclear plant

Google is working with NextEra Energy to restart a closed nuclear plant in Iowa. The Duane Arnold plant shut down in 2020 and is expected to restart by 2029, supplying Google with clean power for 25 years.

NextEra will operate the 615-megawatt facility to supply Google’s data centers with the clean and consistent power they need. The agreement indicates that the tremendous growth in AI is increasing power demands.

Most of the power generated at the plant will be used to power Google’s local offices and data centers, with a portion to be sold to the Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO) through a long-term agreement. NextEra to take full ownership of the site as part of the deal.

NextEra brings the Duane Arnold plant back to life to supply Google with clean energy

NextEra will revive the old plant because it will be less time-consuming and less expensive than building a new one. New plants face long approval processes, construction challenges, and strict safety reviews.

To control the project entirely, NextExtra will buy out Central Iowa Power Cooperative and Corn Belt Power Cooperative. Once everything is ready, the Duane Arnold plant will produce 615 megawatts of steady, carbon-free power that can run 24 hours a day.

As part of the new deal, Google will buy electricity from the plant for the next 25 years to power its growing data centers. The company’s centers work nonstop to process millions of data requests every second from people all over the world. Because they operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, they require a constant and reliable electricity supply. And since wind or solar energy isn’t always reliable due to weather conditions, Nuclear energy is the best fit.

NextEra will also sell the remaining power to the Central Iowa Power Cooperative under the same terms and conditions. The firm aims to ensure that local communities benefit from clean and stable energy.

Many energy experts view this deal as evidence that nuclear energy is poised for a strong comeback, as new technologies require more electricity. Analyst Sophie Karp at KeyBanc Capital Markets noted that the speed at which this deal was set up highlights the high demand for zero-emission and reliable power.

Data centers in the United States consume the most electricity because the rise of AI, cloud computing, and the expansion of online services have driven demand to unprecedented levels.

Tech companies use nuclear power to meet the growing demand for electricity from AI

Constellation Energy hopes to restart a reactor at Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania by 2027. The Three Mile Island location is known for being the site of a 1979 nuclear accident that set off decades of public concern over safety. However, the case is different today, as many experts consider nuclear power to be one of the cleanest and most reliable forms of energy in an era of advanced technology and international safety standards.

Holtec International also plans to reopen the Palisades plant in Michigan, which closed in 2022. The company hopes to resume operations next year. Further south, the state-owned utility in South Carolina, Santee Cooper, is negotiating with Brookfield Asset Management to complete the VC Summer nuclear project that was abandoned in 2017.

Together, these projects demonstrate that people are increasingly confident in nuclear energy’s ability to meet the country’s growing electricity demand.

Google and NextEra also aim to collaborate on developing new technologies that could supply electricity for future data centers in various parts of the country. These projects will utilize newer and smaller designs, such as modular reactors, because they can be built faster and in more locations than traditional large reactors.

The two companies already have nearly three gigawatts of clean energy projects completed across the United States. This new nuclear power project only strengthens their ability to meet the growing demand for power for the next generation of technology.

