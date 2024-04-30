Loading...

Google to Pay News Corp $5-6 Million for AI Content, Here’s Why

2 mins read
Google to Pay News Corp $5-6 Million for AI Content, Here’s Why

Contents
1. Why is Google Paying $6 Million to News Corp.?
2. The Friction Between AI and Media Companies Continues
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Google is paying News Corp. millions to develop AI-powered content.
  • The deal continues a partnership between the companies, but focuses on AI content creation.
  • The deal surprisingly comes amid the ongoing friction between AI companies and traditional media over copyright and training data.

Google and News Corp. on Tuesday struck a multi-million dollar deal focused on AI content. Surprisingly, the deal comes amid the frosty relationship between AI and mainstream media companies.

Why is Google Paying $6 Million to News Corp.?

Details are still emerging, but reports suggest the deal will see Google pay News Corp. between $5 million and $6 million annually to develop new AI-powered content and products.

News Corp. is the parent firm of popular mainstream media outlets like the Wall Street Journal, including the New York Post.

Previously, in 2021, Google reportedly made “significant payments” to News Corp. to feature its stories on the Google News Showcase platform for three years, which supposedly ended this year. 

Thus, it appears the new deal is a continuation of the existing partnership between both companies, only that it will focus on AI-related content and products. 

Google’s pursuit of AI services has intensified over the past year, especially since the inception of ChatGPT, which prompted several other big tech companies to follow suit amid the competitive threat the chatbot and AI in general posed. 

Financial Times reported on April 3rd that Google is considering launching new “premium” features powered by generative artificial intelligence, which will mark the first time Google is putting its service behind a paywall. 

Google plans to add AI-powered search features and Gemini Assistant to the premium service. However, it remains unclear if and when the service will eventually launch. It’s not unlikely that the AI content from New Corp. could be featured on Google’s premium service. 

The Friction Between AI and Media Companies Continues

Last year, Google and several AI companies were slammed with lawsuits for unauthorisedly scraping content on the internet to train their AI models. Even today, the companies are still being sued. 

NYTimes reported Tuesday that eight US daily newspapers sued OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement. The publishers accused the companies of using millions of copyrighted articles without permission to train ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.

The media companies include The New York Daily News, The Chicago Tribune, The Orlando Sentinel, The Sun Sentinel of Florida, The San Jose Mercury News, The Denver Post, The Orange County Register, and The St. Paul Pioneer Press, according to NYTimes. 

In the complaint filed with a federal court in the U.S. Southern District of New York, the publications asked for a jury trial, saying they are owned compensations by Microsoft and OpenAI, although no specific amount was stated.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
AI Weapons
#Trending News
2 mins read

Politicians Call for Rapid Regulations on AI Weapons and Killer Robots

Deepfake
#Trending News
2 mins read

Biden Deepfake Claims Sanctions on South Africa if ANC Wins May Elections

AI Security Board
#Trending News
2 mins read

DHS AI Security Board Invites CEOs of Tech Firms to Join, But Ignores Some

AI
#AI
3 mins read

AI Boosts Small Business Efficiency

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan