🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
AppleGoogle

Google to shift high-end Pixel development to Vietnam, breaking from China dependence

2 mins read
894385

Contents

1. Apple takes a similar path
2. Major supply chain shift
Share link:

In this post:

  • Google will relocate new product introduction (NPI) work for premium Pixel phones to Vietnam.
  • The move reflects growing supply chain concerns tied to the Trump administration’s tariff policies.
  • Apple is also pursuing similar strategies with dual NPI operations in India and China.

Google plans to shift the early development of its premium Pixel smartphones to Vietnam this year, marking a major change in how the tech giant manages its manufacturing operations.

The company will relocate what’s called new product introduction work for its high-end phone models away from China, Nikkei Asia reports. This includes the Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold lines. However, the budget-friendly Pixel A models will still go through initial development in China.

New product introduction, or NPI, represents the crucial early phase where companies figure out how to actually build a new device on a large scale. This work involves developing production methods, checking quality standards, and adjusting manufacturing processes. The phase demands hundreds of engineers and substantial spending on testing machinery and specialized tools.

Until now, Google and other major tech companies have kept this sensitive work in China. The country’s well-established network of suppliers and manufacturers has made it safer to launch new products there. But recent changes in trade policy under the Donald Trump administration have pushed companies to reconsider their approach. Tariff-related disruptions began affecting electronics makers in April of last year, according to the report.

Apple takes a similar path

Google isn’t alone in this shift. Apple is also looking at running duplicate NPI operations in both India and China as a backup plan. Nikkei Asia had previously reported on Apple’s intentions to bring iPhone development work to India.

See also  Apple Previews Major AI Advancements Ahead of Vision Pro Debut — Key Insights Unveiled

Vietnam isn’t completely new territory for Google. The company already produces high-end smartphones there and handles certain verification tasks in the country. This existing presence makes expanding operations more practical.

Still, challenges remain. China has created obstacles by limiting exports of production equipment and restricting the movement of Chinese workers to other locations. These restrictions have reportedly slowed down Apple’s expansion in India and Google’s growth plans in Vietnam.

Major supply chain shift

If Google and Apple successfully manage to run full development operations outside China, it would represent a significant shift in global electronics manufacturing. Both companies would rely less on China’s dominant position in the tech supply chain.

Google first began moving Pixel assembly from China to Vietnam back in 2019. Since then, the company has expanded production to both Vietnam and India. Now it aims to go further by handling complete development processes in these locations.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei that creating Pixel phones entirely in Vietnam seems feasible given Google’s current operations there.

Analyst Lori Chang explained to the outlet that moving NPI work to another country serves as an important sign of whether a supply chain can function on its own. She noted that both political tensions and tariff concerns motivate companies to relocate their supply chains, which can lower expenses in the long run. Having the ability to design and manufacture phones in multiple countries provides Google with more options financially and strategically.

See also  Dubai Police Introduce Virtual Autopsy Technology

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan