Google launches tools to poach Microsoft 365 users during outages

Alphabet’s Google has rolled out a new plan to lure businesses away from Microsoft 365, introducing two products built to keep operations running when Microsoft’s cloud services crash.

The company’s Workspace division announced the launch on Thursday, calling it a decision to protect businesses from dependency risks tied to Microsoft’s frequent outages.

The timing lands right in the middle of rising frustration among enterprise users who rely on Microsoft’s tools to keep daily operations online.

The first tool continuously syncs emails and files, allowing companies to instantly switch to Gmail and Drive whenever Microsoft’s services fail, whereas the second one is a migration setup that includes partnerships with Okta and JumpCloud, two identity-management providers helping companies securely transition out of Microsoft’s ecosystem, said Google.

Ganesh Chilakapati, Google Workspace’s director of product management, claims that both new tools were designed to fix Microsoft’s “architectural brittleness.”

Google targets corporate frustration with Microsoft outages

For literal decades, Microsoft has dominated the workplace software market, but now Google is betting that enterprises will switch once they realize how vulnerable Microsoft’s infrastructure is when outages hit.

Google has the third-largest cloud business globally, behind Amazon and Microsoft, but it’s positioning its products as more efficient for AI workloads. Google argues that downtime is no longer a minor inconvenience.

In an AI-powered environment, an outage doesn’t just freeze spreadsheets, it can interrupt automated decision-making systems and cost corporations millions in stalled workflows.

That is the pressure point Google is pressing on as it looks to peel off Microsoft’s clients who cannot afford a minute of downtime in high-frequency operations.

Ganesh said the latest rollout represents Google’s commitment to offering companies a “resilient and secure AI workspace” that can keep functioning when competitors’ networks collapse. The company believes this resilience will define the next phase of enterprise computing.

Google deepens AI partnerships for emerging economies

Beyond fighting Microsoft, Google is also expanding its footprint globally through a partnership with the World Bank Group. The two organizations are developing AI-powered digital infrastructure to help emerging markets modernize public services.

The initiative focuses on building Open Network Stacks, systems designed to connect sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and education on interoperable platforms. The goal is to make essential services available in more than 40 languages, even for citizens using basic devices.

A pilot test in Uttar Pradesh, India, showcased how the framework could change local economies. Farmers using AI-driven tools increased their productivity and income, proving that digital access can directly improve livelihoods.

To push this effort further, Google.org is funding a new nonprofit called Networks for Humanity, which will build universal digital infrastructure, set up regional innovation labs, and test social-impact applications across developing regions.

According to Bloomberg, Google sees its dual push (stabilizing corporate workspaces and empowering public systems) as its answer to a world increasingly run by automated intelligence.

Earlier this week, the company laid off employees within the cloud unit’s “quantitative user experience research” teams and “platform and service experience” teams, as well as some adjacent teams, according to a report from CNBC.

Back in August, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees the company would need “to be more efficient as we scale up so we don’t solve everything with headcount.”

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.