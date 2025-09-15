FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Alphabet

Google parent Alphabet reaches $3 trillion market cap for the first time

1. Trump praises ruling as Alphabet clears regulatory scare
  • Alphabet reached a $3 trillion market cap after its stock jumped over 4% on Monday.
  • Judge Amit Mehta rejected DOJ’s demand for a Chrome breakup in the antitrust case.
  • Donald Trump praised the ruling, calling it “a very good day” for the company.

Alphabet crossed the $3 trillion line on Monday after its stock jumped more than 4% during the day’s trading session, according to data from CNBC.

That rally pushed the company into the highest ranks of public markets, joining Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft as the only other U.S. companies to ever hit that valuation.

The spike followed a courtroom win that dropped earlier this month. Judge Amit Mehta, who oversaw the Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Alphabet, ruled against the harshest punishment the government had requested.

Trump praises ruling as Alphabet clears regulatory scare

DOJ officials were pushing to force Alphabet to separate from its Chrome browser business entirely. That demand was tied to a 2023 ruling that found Google guilty of maintaining an illegal monopoly in search and ad tech.

But Amit didn’t go that far. He dismissed the demand for a breakup, which immediately sent Alphabet’s stock soaring. The rally pushed the company to a record high, and U.S. President Donald Trump publicly praised the court’s decision, saying it was “a very good day.”

The stock is now up more than 30% year-to-date, crushing the Nasdaq’s 15% gain. The $3 trillion level comes nearly two decades after Google’s IPO and just over ten years since the tech giant restructured itself under the Alphabet name. Sundar Pichai, who replaced co-founder Larry Page in 2019, has been CEO ever since.

Sundar now faces growing threats from the AI race. The rise of Perplexity and OpenAI played in Alphabet’s favor during the antitrust case by weakening the monopoly argument. But those same companies are now its biggest AI rivals. Alphabet’s AI strategy is now pinned on Gemini, its core suite of AI models still in development.

Share link:

