GoMining, Jacob & Co. tout $40K Bitcoin watch with ‘digital miner’ gimmick

1. The Epic X watch integrates with the owner’s GoMining account
2. Epic X GoMining watch showcases an alternative for passive BTC earnings
  • GoMining, in collaboration with Jacob & Co., plans to release a limited-edition watch featuring Bitcoin mining. 
  • The watch collection is expected to launch officially on February 12 at the Consensus Hong Kong, retailing at approximately $40,000.
  • The Epic X digital watch, integrated with a 1000 TH digital miner, is expected to generate roughly $7,000 per year.

GoMining, in collaboration with Jacob & Co., has announced a limited-edition watch with a Bitcoin-mining feature that makes it simple and secure to mine, earn, and use BTC in everyday activities. The Epic X GoMining watch comes with a digital Miner retailing at approximately $40,000. 

The Epic X GoMining watch will be part of the Epic X Bridges collection, a limited-edition release of 100 pieces, expected to launch officially next month on 12th at Consensus Hong Kong. The watch possesses a 44-mm black DLC titanium case housing a skeleton hand-wound movement whose bridges are printed with GoMining’s name and a Bitcoin-inspired pattern. The other half of the Epic X GoMining is a 1000 TH (terahashes) digital miner. 

The Epic X watch integrates with the owner’s GoMining account

According to a press release, the digital watch has been designed to connect the craftsmanship of Jacob & Co. to real Bitcoin mining capacity. The watch integrates with the owner’s crypto account, allowing the 1000 TH hash power to be viewed and managed alongside other digital assets in the user’s portfolio.   

Mark Zalan, current CEO of GoMining, said that the collaboration brings together a Swiss mechanical statement piece and a digital miner with real hash power. He believes miners are interested in objects that do more than just wear. The new watch offers a luxury experience that merges craft, computing, and Bitcoin, according to Zalan.

Benjamin Arabov, CEO of Jacob & Co., on the other hand, said the firm is naturally digitally integrated and is working to expand its presence across all digital communication channels. He highlighted the Astronomia Solar Bitcoin, created two years ago, as an inspiration to push the boundaries of digital integration to new heights. Arabov reiterated the firm’s goal to bring bold ideas to life in a way that the world hasn’t seen before. 

As of now, digital miners on the GoMining platform start at around 1TH of computing power at a retail price of $23 and offer an estimated return of about 30%, or $6.53 per year based on the current BTC price. This means the net reward from the Epic X’s 1000 TH miner could generate nearly $7,000 a year. 

Epic X GoMining watch showcases an alternative for passive BTC earnings

Unlike physical mining operations that incorporate thousands of hashrates, the Epic X GoMining digital watch only uses 1,000 TH of cloud mining power. Users’ earned rewards are proportional to the digital miner hash power, with BTC rewards being credited to the owner’s GoMining account.  

GoMining’s approach uses cloud mining, which eliminates upfront costs for hardware and electricity. Mining power is rented from GoMining, where all mining work is done offsite, and one gets a share of the rewards. The downside of this approach, however, is that you have less control over the mining process and rely entirely on the provider’s management of the hardware. 

Meanwhile, a study found that trust issues are a factor in cloud mining. For instance, the mining resources usually wear out with time, failing to deliver the desired returns. This means profitability is variable and not 100% guaranteed, due to factors such as maintenance costs and the overall performance of the mining hardware.

Unlike physical mining rigs, owners of Epic X GoMining watches can scale their terahash allocations through the GoMining app and track projections and historical performance in real time. 

BTC price was down 0.3% at the time of publication, trading at $89,020. The token has rebounded from below $88,000 recorded yesterday, although the token remains down almost 8% this week after trading above $95,000 at the beginning of the week.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

