Goldman Sachs taps Anthropic’s Claude to speed up trade accounting and client vetting

Goldman Sachs is working with Anthropic to build AI agents that can do real banking work. Not marketing. Not PR. Actual grunt work. That includes checking trades, handling accounting, and onboarding clients.

Engineers from Anthropic have been sitting inside Goldman for six months, writing the software together with the bank’s tech team. The tool they’re using is Claude, which can read, reason, and follow detailed rules like a real employee.

Marco Argenti, Goldman’s tech chief, said they’re still testing the agents but plan to roll them out soon. He said these bots will speed up tasks that normally take forever, like reconciling transactions or going through compliance paperwork.

“Think of it as a digital co-worker for many of the professions within the firm that are scaled, are complex and very process intensive,” Marco said. That’s not theory. It’s already being tested inside the bank.

Goldman expands Claude’s role after early testing in engineering

Goldman actually started with a coding bot called Devin. It worked well enough for engineers, but Marco said they quickly noticed Claude was better at more than just code.

The team tested Claude on accounting and compliance jobs and was caught off guard when it actually handled them. “Claude is really good at coding,” Marco said. “Is that because coding is kind of special, or is it about the model’s ability to reason through complex problems, step by step, applying logic?”

They tried it on massive documents, hard rules, and messy spreadsheets. Claude was able to understand the rules, apply judgment, and finish the job. Marco said the team was surprised how strong it was in areas like compliance, not just tech. That’s when they decided to use Anthropic’s model on trade reconciliation and client vetting too.

David Solomon, the CEO, is already turning the whole bank toward AI. He announced last year that Goldman is starting a long-term plan to bring in generative AI across the company.

This isn’t about experimenting. It’s about cutting down on new hires and doing more with fewer people. That includes using AI to run operations without needing armies of junior staff. The plan is simple: do more, hire less.

Marco said they aren’t firing anyone yet. He called it “premature” to assume jobs will disappear. But he did say that third-party contractors might get cut out as the AI gets stronger. That means companies who help Goldman with compliance or accounting might not be needed anymore.

And Claude isn’t done. Marco said the next use cases might include internal surveillance or making pitchbooks for deals.

Right now, Goldman’s engineers are still building the agents with Anthropic. But the company expects them to launch soon.