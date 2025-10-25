🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Gold

Gold prices are picked by a tiny group of people who work on it for a living

Contents

1. How spot and futures define the global gold market
2. Politics, inflation, and central banks drive demand
There is a small group of traders, analysts, and bullion specialists who monitor global markets full-time and then decide on its prices every single day.

These guys sit in offices across New York, London, Zurich, and Hong Kong, staring at screens while the rest of the world checks what gold costs on their phones, according to Yahoo Finance.

This small network of professionals sets the tone for what the world pays, from the bars stored in central bank vaults to the coins sold at retail counters.

How spot and futures define the global gold market

The market operates with two main prices: the spot price (what gold trades for right now per ounce) and the futures price (what gold will trade for at a date in the future).

The spot price is what investors refer to as the real-time value of gold in its pure, physical form. Think of it as the wholesale rate, not the number you’ll pay if you walk into a shop.

That’s because the retail price adds something called the gold premium, which covers refining, minting, marketing, dealer expenses, and profit margins. Add it all up, and you have what regular buyers actually pay.

Gold ETFs, like SPDR Gold Shares or iShares Gold Trust, closely track that spot price because they’re backed by physical reserves. In futures, some people cash out before the contract expires, while others take actual delivery. Either way, these contracts are traded on major exchanges, making them far more liquid than physical gold itself.

But what really changes the price comes down to supply and demand attached to events happening outside the trading floor.

Politics, inflation, and central banks drive demand

So far this year, global investors dumped riskier assets for gold, pushing futures up by 46% by September.

Central banks also play a huge role. They buy gold to hedge against inflation and protect national reserves from currency collapse. When the U.S. dollar weakened this year, central banks, especially those in Asia and the Middle East, began adding more gold to their holdings to reduce dependence on the dollar.

Interest rates are another point. When they’re up, gold tends to fall because it doesn’t yield interest. But when rates drop, gold becomes more attractive. Inflation has the opposite effect; higher inflation pushes investors to buy more gold, lifting prices. Mining production adds to that mix.

Rising production costs or supply shortages tighten global supply, often sending prices higher. Between April 1934 and July 1970, gold dropped 65%. From 1970 to 1980, it soared 850%. Then it crashed 82% between 1980 and 2001, before climbing 591% from 2001 to 2025.

