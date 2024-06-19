Loading...

Queensland public hospital adopts AI for medical scans in Australian first

2 mins read
Queensland Public Hospital Adopts AI for Medical Scans in Australian First

Contents
1. AI assists radiologists, boosting efficiency
2. South Australian hospitals adopt AI for patient discharge predictions
Share link:

In this post:

  • Australia’s Gold Coast University Hospital is set to become the first public hospital in the country to incorporate AI. 
  • The hospital has just initiated the procurement process.
  • South Australia’s hospitals have already adopted the locally developed “Adelaide Score.” 

Australia’s Gold Coast University Hospital in Queensland is set to become the first public hospital in the country to incorporate AI in its radiology unit. This step is aimed at speeding up the evaluation of X-rays, MRI, ultrasounds, and CT scans, a major step in Australian healthcare. 

Also Read: Research Shows AI Helps in Health Care Transformation

“It is our understanding that we are the first public hospital to undertake this procurement in Australia.” 

hospital spokesperson

AI assists radiologists, boosting efficiency

The hospital has just initiated the procurement process for the acquisition of the AI technology, which is estimated to take six months. It is planned to start a clinical trial in 2025. The spokesman of the hospital, Sandip Kumar noted that the application of AI is not just the introduction of new technology, but the process of testing it out thoroughly. The main objective is to enhance the health care results and assess the applicability of the technology prior to large-scale utilization. 

Also Read: Deloitte projects $40 billion losses in AI-led fraud by 2027

Radiologists will be assisted by AI in the interpretation of medical images, which can lead to a 20% enhancement in employee efficiency. This is aimed at assisting radiologists and not replacing them; it aims at sorting images and identifying abnormalities. This approach is expected to reduce the time taken and also to decrease the workload on the medical personnel. 

According to the announcement, Gold Coast University Hospital has decided to venture into the use of AI after struggling with challenges in its radiology department. The hospital had a backlog of over 50,000 medical images in July 2023 due to a lack of enough staff and increased demand. This backlog created more outsourcing of X-rays, CT scans, and ultrasounds to the private sector, putting patients in danger. Since then, the hospital has cleared the backlog and has employed six more full-time radiographers to avoid such a situation in the future.

South Australian hospitals adopt AI for patient discharge predictions

The use of AI at Gold Coast University Hospital is an example of the increasing use of AI in Australia’s healthcare industry. South Australia’s hospitals have already adopted the locally developed “Adelaide Score” AI that can predict the time of discharge of patients after surgery. This application has assisted in the management of beds in hospitals and decrease in the time that patients spend in the hospital.

Also Read: Tsinghua University develops advanced AI doctor training system

It is worth noting that the New South Wales (NSW) government has created a task force to create an AI strategy for the state’s public health institutions. New South Wales Health has already implemented AI in integrated electronic medical record and data analysis, which shows its versatility. 

Additionally, The Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network (TRAIN) consortium has officially started in Europe to help leading medical institutions work together. This is a joint effort with Microsoft involved in an attempt to solve ethical and practical issues that are associated with the use of AI in healthcare to ensure that there are proper ways of applying these technologies in the healthcare system.

Cryptopolitan Reporting by Brenda Kanana

Subjects tagged in this post: |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Ilya Sutskever launches new AI company a month after leaving OpenAI
#AI
2 mins read
1 hour ago

Ilya Sutskever launches new AI company a month after leaving OpenAI

Universal Music Group
#AI
2 mins read
5 hours ago

Universal Music Group give artists multilingual skills, thanks to AI

McDonald’s ends AI partnership with IBM for drive-thru orders
#AI
3 mins read
1 day ago

McDonald’s ends AI partnership with IBM for drive-thru orders

DeepMind
#AI
2 mins read
1 day ago

Google DeepMind develops V2A that creates sound for AI videos

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan