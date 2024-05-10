God of War Ragnarok PC Port Announcement Expected in May 2024

A recent leak has suggested that an announcement for the God of War Ragnarok port to PC is imminent, which implies that Sony is about to disclose this highly anticipated release for personal computer gamers. The PC version adaptation of PlayStation hit could become a new benchmark for the strategy of Sony towards multi-platform game distribution.

🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨



God of War Ragnarok is one of the next PlayStation exclusive titles to be ported on PC



Announcement date is imminent. Check all details we know in our latest Dealabs Magazine reports#GodOfWarRagnarok #PC https://t.co/DDNBoEMk6I — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 10, 2024

Turnaround for PlayStation to PC transition

Sony’s old method for PC gaming was to hold back their PlayStation ports for around two years. Nevertheless, a recent announcement hints that a modification in approach may be coming along with the PC version of God of War Ragnarok supposedly coming ahead of schedule. In case the forecasts come true, this play could surpass the previous record set by the Days Gone (PC) game that was released just about two and a half years after its debut on PlayStation.

Billibil-kun, the reliable news source, which has been mentioned for its authentic leaks, expects the announcement of the PC port of the God of War Ragnarok to happen in May 2024. This stride fits perfectly with Sony’s tactics to extend PC gaming experience. On top of that, current statements by Sony’s management team show that the company is on an offensive mode towards PC release for their first-party games.

Sony’s multi-platform strategy unveiled

Sony’s CEO, COO and CFO, Hiroki Totoki, was hinting about the company’s change of approach towards having the play station titles available on PC. This change is exemplified by the same-day PC release of Helldivers 2. Through these developments, therefore, it is evident that Sony is speeding up its multi-platform operation by means of PC port, of the God of War Ragnarok.

Sony may postpone the official declaration of the availability of God of War Ragnarok on the personal computer in order not to undermine the release of the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima on May 16. Through the distribution of major announcements over time, Sony will make sure that every single release remains the focus of the gaming community for a certain time frame.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

Sony’s future road in PC gaming.

Meanwhile, after the possible PC launch of God of War Ragnarok, PlayStation still has a lineup of more major games from this generation to port over, including Gran Turismo 7, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and the Demon’s Souls remake. Furthermore, fans have been requesting classics such as Bloodborne to be ported over to modern systems which is also another open avenue for Sony’s PC gaming expansion.

The impending announcement of God of War Ragnarok’s arrival on PC is a game-changer in Sony’s pursuit of an expanded PlayStation marketer. According to industry insiders’ report, they predict a May 2024 announcement, which gives gamers hope to have official confirmation and more information about this highly awaited release.