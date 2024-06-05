Go! SmartChain AI Leverages Google Cloud to Improve Real-World Asset Tokenization

Singapore, Singapore, June 5th, 2024, Chainwire

Go! SmartChain AI, a pioneering force in blockchain technology specializing in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, engagement services, and digital-to-physical asset integration, has announced its use of Google Cloud’s purpose-built and scalable AI infrastructure to transform how digital and real-life engagements are recognized, rewarded, and tokenized across various sectors.

Go! SmartChain AI is renowned for its innovative approach to integrating tokenization with real-world applications, offering solutions that bridge the gap between digital currencies and tangible assets. By leveraging Google Cloud’s powerful infrastructure, analytics, and AI tools, including Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Vertex AI, and CloudSQL, Go! SmartChain AI will enhance its ability to offer scalable, secure, and efficient tokenization services.

Go! SmartChain AI will benefit from Google Cloud’s advanced computing capabilities to support large-scale, data-driven blockchain projects. These capabilities are essential for developing sophisticated models that accurately represent real-world assets on the blockchain, from real estate to commodities, thus making them more accessible and liquid.

The goal for Go! SmartChain AI is to simplify the tokenization process for its users, allowing for more transparent and democratic access to asset ownership and investment. Features like daily rewards, leaderboards, and the recognition of both digital and real-life achievements are set to become more robust and user-friendly, fostering a more engaged and active community.

Additionally, Go! SmartChain AI plans to expand its offerings to include more personalized and community-focused engagement services built on Google Cloud. This will enhance user experiences and provide new ways for individuals and businesses to interact with and benefit from tokenized assets.

Go! SmartChain AI is a leading blockchain platform specializing in the tokenization of real-world assets, aiming to make asset investment and management more accessible and efficient through innovative blockchain solutions.

