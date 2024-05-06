Loading...

GNUS.AI in Fantom Ecosystem  hack results in massive financial loss

1 mins read
GNUS.AI

Contents
1. GNUS.AI security breach
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Fantom’s GNUS.AI was hacked, with a $1.27M loss.
  • A security breach exposes GNUS.AI vulnerabilities, and the blockchain is shaken.
  • GNUS.AI exploit prompts new token issuance refund process.

The Fantom network, being the host of GNUS.AI, a famous blockchain project, is pitching a tent during the vulnerable times of a security breach as the company has admitted to suffering an approximate loss of $1.2 million following a successful attack. 

GNUS.AI security breach

GNUS.AI, faced a complex attack, when hackers gained access to the system through vulnerabilities to add false tokens of GNUS circulation. These fake tokens were then put into different pools called the Axelar Bridge allowing them to freely go from network to network such as the Fantom, Ethereum and Polygon platforms. For the next step, these unauthorized tokens have been sold out or mixed with other liquidity pools which further escalates the financial effects of this breach.

GNUS.AI responded in time by announcing the exploitation through a social media post on platform X. The company told the users of system reliability because of their commitment to resolve the situation with a snapshot taken immediately before the exploitation as the subsequent block. 

GNUS.AI issued a message and asked its investors to refrain from buying the GNUS tokens until the new one is introduced, a failure in which the consequences of the hacking could not be remedied. The strategy was undertaken to achieve fairness and transparency within the area, which is in the project’s policy of bringing trust and accountability to the people.

 GNUSAI offered refunds to users experiencing difficulties on their website. Widening the scope of the challenge demonstrates the priority of the project to ensure accountability and reduction of the negative influence of the emergence of crisis

.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Emman Omwanda

Emmanuel Omwanda is a blockchain reporter who dives deep into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more. His expertise lies in cryptocurrency markets, spanning both fundamental and technical analysis.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
hacks
#News
2 mins read

Flash loan crypto hacks hit record lows in April

Hacks
#News
2 mins read

Crypto hacks drop to 67% in April

Yield Protocol
#Scam News
2 mins read

Hacker exploits flash loan, leaking $181,000 from abandoned Yield Protocol

Solana meme token registers a $327 Trillion valuation but with a catch
#News
2 mins read

Solana meme token registers a $327 Trillion valuation but with a catch

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan