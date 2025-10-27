GMGN issues compensation to users affected in MEV attack

Memecoin analytics and trading platform GMGN.Ai has completed full compensation for users affected by a recent maximal extractable value (MEV) attack that affected hundreds of transactions over the weekend, according to its co-founder.

GMGN posted an update on X, stating that “GMGN’s BSC anti-sandwich nodes faced multiple sandwich attacks recently. They were restored to normal a few hours ago, and we’re now investigating the cause.”

The attack, which reportedly occurred on Saturday, October 25, from around 08:35 AM to 21:34 PM (UTC) of the same day, affected 729 transactions.

GMGN makes quick recovery after targeted exploit

GMGN stated that full reimbursement was in progress. “Affected users do not need to take any action. The reimbursed funds will be automatically credited to your wallets within the next few hours,” GMGN wrote in a post on X. It also informed the users to check their balance later.

In a post on X, GMGN co-founder Haze stated that the team has calculated their losses and completed the compensation distribution to users affected by the MEV attack and sent the compensation funds to the relevant users’ wallets yesterday, that is, October 26.

GMGN’s response has seen some praise on X for its speed and transparency. Sandwich attacks, a form of MEV manipulation, occur when bots detect a user’s pending transaction on the blockchain and place their own trades immediately before and after it. By “sandwiching” the user’s order, the attacker can manipulate the price and extract profit, leaving the victim with a worse trade execution.

While GMGN’s BSC anti-sandwich feature was specifically designed to counter such tactics, users will also be looking forward to the company’s report on the ongoing investigation to identify the root cause of the breach and the extent of the exploit in terms of amount lost.

Industry reckons with MEV’s growing challenge

The GMGN incident has once again drawn attention to the issue of MEV exploitation in DeFi. MEV refers to the additional profit that miners, validators, or bots can capture by manipulating transaction ordering on a blockchain.

Although technically permissible on various platforms, which includes GMGN, the practice has its own criticisms given the fact that they can be exploited or adversely affect users. However, traders on GMGN can turn on the anti-MEV mode to prevent transactions from being sandwiched.

The GMGN attack highlights how even platforms built with anti-MEV safeguards are still vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated strategies.

The incident also points to the operational risks DeFi protocols continue to face.

