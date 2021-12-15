TL;DR Breakdown

Giving Block launches donation platform for high net individuals.

Charity platform makes premium crypto donation very easy and safe.

The Giving Block, a leading crypto philanthropy platform, has launched Private Client Services, the first premium cryptocurrency donation experience specifically tailored to the needs of high-net-worth individuals, institutions and advisors.

High-value donors now have access to a suite of services, including white-glove donation execution as well as a network of top crypto tax experts, accountants and appraisers.

Private Client Services was developed in partnership with TaxBit, Friedman LLP, and Ren in response to rising demand from individuals and institutions aiming to donate crypto to reduce their tax exposure in the face of increasing regulatory uncertainty.

The new service adds to The Giving Block’s popular crypto donation offerings, including the Crypto Adoption Fund and Cause Funds, which allow donors to support multiple nonprofits in a single donation and the ability to make anonymous cryptocurrency donations to charities preserve personal privacy.

Donors can now complete large cryptocurrency donations in a private, secure, and compliant manner, including illiquid small-cap and mid-cap cryptocurrencies that are traditionally hard to donate. This gives individuals and institutions new opportunities to unlock significant tax savings by reducing their capital gains burden and likely increasing their deductions.

The giving Block makes premium crypto donation safe, easy

“Historically, making a major crypto donation was a massive undertaking, requiring hours of research and a carousel of platforms,” said Pat Duffy, Co-Founder of The Giving Block. “Our new Private Client Services offering streamlines this process into a first-of-its-kind white-glove donation experience that allows high-value donors to quickly and securely give large gifts to their favorite charities while reducing their tax bill.”

The Giving Block, which is on pace to process over $100,000,000 in crypto donations this year, has been helping tens of thousands of investors make tax-deductible cryptocurrency donations to charities, universities, places of worship and other nonprofit organizations since 2018.

In that time, the cryptocurrency market cap has grown by nearly 1,700 percent, making it a desirable appreciated asset for investors to give to 501(c)(3) nonprofits. This has attracted the attention of institutional investors, who traditionally donate stocks, now pivoting to donate their more appreciated crypto holdings which present greater tax efficiency.