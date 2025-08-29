Gewan Holding partners with IoPn to develop sovereign AI infrastructure in UAE

UAE based Gewan Holding, part of Abu Dhabi’s multi-vertical industry conglomerate, NG9 Holding, has partnered with IoPn, a blockchain decentralized infrastructure layer for a sovereign-friendly, AI enabled identity solution building on the strategy of UAE to be a global hub for AI and Blockchain.

IoPn is offering a unique sovereign AI stack powered by NVIDIA GPUs, and anchored by IoPn’s OPN Chain. The decentralized infrastructure, built on reference architecture, combines high-performance AI computing with a sovereign digital identity layer; ensuring governments, enterprises, and citizens can operate in secure, compliant, and future-proof environments.

IoPn AI stack will support digital governance, finance, healthcare, and real estate. The OPN Chain also enables real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, modern payment infrastructures, and biometric authentication services, strengthening digital trust.

Gewan NG9 Holding commits to OPN Chain ATLAS project

Through its partnership with NG9 Holding, IOPn has secured a commitment that will anchor the development of the OPN Chain and high-impact initiatives such as Project ATLAS ( the Advance Tokenized Liquid-cooled AI Stack). Project ATLAS, is developed by IOPn in partnership with Betabytes, an official NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP).

A NVIDIA-powered AI data centre, ATLAS will provide sovereign-grade AI infrastructure.

As for the broader partnership it will span thte entire IOPn ecosystem; including digital financial infrastructure, real-world asset tokenisation, and the AI Academy & AI Factory designed to build national talent capacity.

Mojtaba Asadian, Founder & CEO of IOPn explained, “With NG9 Holding’s partnership and initiatives such as Project ATLAS, we are not simply building technology; we are establishing sovereign-grade digital infrastructure where governments and enterprises can harness the full potential of AI and Web3 on their own terms; secure, compliant, and free from dependency.”

As per the press release, future participation will be extended selectively to strategic investors aligned with IOPn’s sovereign AI and blockchain vision.

Alaa al Ali, Group CEO, NG9 Holding noted that their partnership with IoPn and the launch of ATLAS project is not just about technology but also about “securing sovereignty”. He notes, “We are ensuring resilience, and enabling the UAE to lead in shaping the digital future. This project reinforces our commitment to supporting the UAE’s national AI and digital transformation strategies.”

“IOPn’s vision for sovereign AI and blockchain aligns seamlessly with our mandate at Gewan Holding to invest in transformative technologies that reinforce the UAE’s leadership on the global stage,” said Amer Al Osh, Chief Development Officer at Gewan Holding.

He explains that combining the OPN Chain, with a sovereign AI stack powered by NVIDIA GPUs, delivers a truly unique infrastructure model; one that strengthens digital sovereignty, unlocks new economic opportunities, and ensures that the UAE continues to set the benchmark for innovation in the age of AI and Web3.

Gewan Holding launches AI Hub

Gewan Holding has launched the Gewan AI Hub as a platform to support broader AI adoption across industries. It will also reinforce the central role of IOPn’s ecosystem whose flagship projects OPN Chain and Project ATLAS remain at the heart of this sovereign AI partnership.

Together, Gewan Holding and IOPn will drive cross-border innovation, unlock new investment pathways through tokenized infrastructure and RWAs, and develop future talent via the AI Academy; with further initiatives under Project ATLAS and beyond to be announced in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Gewan Holding, Zodia Markets, a UAE regulated digital asset broker and Metalpha Limited, a digital asset wealth management service provider launched ZMG7 LLC, to redefine the global digital asset ecosystem. ZMG7 received its Financial Services Permission from the FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market on December 24 2024.

Gewan Holding is also a participant in the digital energy Fund with Hodler Investments out of DIFC Dubai.

