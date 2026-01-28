🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Bybit EU

Georg Harer, Co-CEO of Bybit EU: Tokenization is the new plumbing of finance

1. Tokenization may displace legacy tech
2. Bybit focuses on fighting crypto crime
In this post:

  • Georg Harer, Co-CEO of Bybit EU, noted that tokenization may become a staple in the future of finance.
  • Harer participated in a roundtable event on tokenization and crypto security.
  • Bybit is also dedicated to safety and cooperation, after surviving a $1.5B hack.

Tokenization may become the new rails for global finance, stated Georg Harer, Co-CEO of Bybit EU. During a panel discussion, Harer commented on the potential of tokenization from concept to commercial application.

Bybit EU is looking into tokenization as one of the rails for global finance. Georg Harer, Co-CEO of Bybit EU, joined an expert panel discussion on the topic of ‘Tokenisation as the Backbone of Next-Generation Financial Infrastructure.’ 

The roundtable format discussed tokenization from concept to viable commercial use. The panel brought together policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders to explore how tokenization can serve as a foundational layer for global financial systems. 

During the conference, experts discussed regulatory frameworks and how blockchain-based infrastructure can reshape traditional financial markets. Tokenization has already taken over some of the leading networks, with most of the new products launched on Ethereum and Solana. 

For now, Bybit offers no access to branded tokenized products, but has used its exchange infrastructure to offer precious metals derivative trading. Real and fully regulated tokenization can boost trading and ensure legitimate backing by real assets, as well as transparent ownership.

Tokenization may displace legacy tech

Tokenization may displace some outdated frameworks based on legacy technology and financial models. To use the full potential of tokenization, players must still solve the issues of fragmentation and limited interoperability. 

Seeing the industry come together was invaluable at a time when we at Bybit EU are trying to build both the scalable infrastructure and the necessary guardrails for the digital asset class,’ said Harer.

Harer still believes tokenization will become a critical component of the financial infrastructure that will serve operations in the future. 

Bybit focuses on fighting crypto crime

Harer also joined a discussion panel on financial crime, examining the role of exchanges to stop fraud. Bybit, which survived a $1.5B heist, notably cooperated with exchanges on tracking and clawing back some of the stolen funds. 

Harer noted that bad actors are becoming more organized and attempting more complex attacks with new tools. Bybit EU has already added new measures to uphold user safety, in part under the MiCAR laws and requirements.  

Bybit already mentioned its increased EU compliance with the latest full MiCAR certification. 

Source: Bybit Nordic via X

The discussion also noted emerging technology becoming a threat vector, such as deepfake-enabled impersonation and automated phishing. 

Harer noted exchanges had a role in effective identification and identity verification. He added that new types of financial crime require advanced detection tools, but also transparency and industry-wide shared efforts. Exchanges currently react to signals, though some platforms are still used by hackers to swap or disguise funds, with no resort to freezing or clawing back lost tokens. 

