Gensyn AI raises $43 million in Series A funding led by a16z to revolutionize decentralized machine learning.

Gensyn AI, a UK-based company, has secured $43 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital giant a16z. The company aims to democratize artificial intelligence (AI) by leveraging decentralized technology and providing developers with a pay-as-you-go model for creating AI tools.

Gensyn AI’s decentralized machine learning compute protocol

Founded in 2020 by Ben Fielding and Harry Grieve, Gensyn AI offers a decentralized machine learning compute protocol. This protocol connects hardware that performs machine learning tasks like GPUs and CPUs. The key challenge addressed by Gensyn AI is ensuring proper execution verification of computational tasks, specifically for machine learning training.

Gensyn AI’s protocol is based on the Substripe blockchain, operating as a layer-one proof-of-stake blockchain. This approach provides scalability and significantly reduces verification overhead. By utilizing cryptographic verification networks, Gensyn AI allows users to determine the successful completion of machine learning work shared over the protocol.

The partnership with a16z and other prominent investors aims to support Gensyn AI’s mission of building groundbreaking infrastructure for AI. Also, the funding will be used to expand the Gensyn AI team, cover production costs, and facilitate the launch of a test network later this year. The company envisions a future where AI development is open to global contributions, ensuring that potential productivity gains are accessible to all talented entrepreneurs.

The recent advancements in AI have brought significant attention to the field, with Gensyn AI positioned as a machine learning company at the forefront of innovation. While AI has become an industry buzzword, Gensyn AI remains focused on solving acute machine-learning problems through a decentralized trust layer.

The $43 million Series A funding marks a milestone for Gensyn AI and demonstrates a16z’s commitment to expanding its portfolio in the AI domain. By partnering with Gensyn AI, a16z aims to promote the democratization of AI infrastructure and make it widely accessible to entrepreneurs and innovators. The collaboration will help bridge the computational power gap between large technology companies and startups, leveling the playing field and encouraging a more inclusive AI ecosystem.

