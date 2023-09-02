Gary Gensler’s silly quest: Seeking allies in unlikely places

TL;DR Breakdown

If you ever find yourself longing for a bit of light-hearted folly, look no further than Gary Gensler’s frenzied quest to tame the expansive seas of the digital asset industry.

His role at the helm of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been rife with relentless pursuits, perhaps too ambitious for his own good.

Gensler Riding the Wave of Power

Under Gensler’s watch, the SEC emerged with a vengeance, drenching the crypto realm in a storm of uncertainty. This federal rampage targeted not just major players but left smaller entities scrambling, wondering if they had indeed crossed invisible lines in the ever-shifting sands of legality.

With Gensler’s SEC bulldozing ahead, many in the industry braced themselves, anticipating the agency’s dominance, particularly given its prior streak of victories both within and beyond crypto corridors.

However, much to Gensler’s chagrin, this aggressive approach predominantly focused on smaller entities, leaving the broader impact somewhat diluted.

Yet, as the tides shift, the SEC has set its gaze on bigger fish, those wielding substantial resources and elite legal teams, ready for a proper showdown.

The Winds of Change: Courts Setting Things Straight

The air of inevitability that once shrouded the SEC’s activities is beginning to disperse. In pivotal legal arenas, U.S. courts are not only challenging the SEC’s audacious overreaches but are beginning to set precedents that could redefine the industry’s trajectory.

Early hints of change breezed in with Judge Torres’s decision over the Ripple case. She dismissed the notion that XRP was inherently a security, contradicting the SEC’s years of persistent attempts to suggest otherwise.

Furthermore, two significant court rulings this week signaled even stronger headwinds against the SEC’s relentless pursuits.

The DC Circuit court chided the SEC for its vague stance on Grayscale’s application, while New York’s Judge Failla offered a balanced verdict against Uniswap and Paradigm, resonating with broader industry sentiments about crypto within the scope of securities laws.

Paul Grewal of Coinbase aptly highlighted the SEC’s wavering foundation, pointing out a mere 25% success rate when its decisions face appellate scrutiny for arbitrary moves. It seems the iron grip of Gensler’s SEC is not as formidable as it once seemed.

And, in a rather comedic twist, traditional securities vendors are now experiencing fewer obstacles when filing for ETH futures exchange-traded products. This marks a departure from the SEC’s previous stance, which seemed more in favor of voluntary withdrawals.

In a world where the narrative often sways towards the might of regulators, the evolving landscape underscores a crucial point. The SEC, under Gensler’s leadership, is not invincible. Its exaggerated claims and overzealous approaches can be, and have been, successfully countered.

It’s a heartening reminder that while the wheels of justice may occasionally wobble, they eventually align in the direction of fairness.

While uncertainties persist, and the future remains unwritten, genuine industry contributors should stride confidently forward, ready to present their cases.

And as they do so, they might just find a more receptive and understanding audience than they’d previously imagined, possibly in places least expected.

