Singapore, Singapore, 28th January, 2022, Chainwire

Through their premium services and programmes, Gate.io has become one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. As the platform continues its global expansion, Gate.io is launching a competitive new Market Maker Incentive Program with five major rewards, including a total prize pool worth $800,000!

Market Maker at Gate.io

Market markers are an important part of the global cryptocurrency market, providing liquidity to platforms such as exchanges. As the platform remains committed to expanding worldwide, it has cemented key partnerships in the space and launched several incentives to entice more partnerships. Gate.io supports some of the leading cryptocurrencies in the world with flexible leverage of up to 100x, a frequency of 900r/s for order placement, 5000r/s for order cancellations and support for over 300 connections through WebSocket. Therefore ensuring Gate.io to continue serving corporate and VIP clients at their maximum capability.

Market Maker Incentive Program

In order to promote Gate.io’s premium services, the company has announced a new Market Maker Incentive Program, where top liquidity users can enjoy various rewards ranging from a $200,000 in monthly prize pool to a free 30 day VIP+1 experience, interest free loans worth up to $4 million, exclusive COLO services with millisecond updates and many more!

In order to participate in this campaign, all accounts on Gate.io or new accounts from other platforms must have exceeded trading volumes of 3000 BTC in 30 day spot or contract trading. Afterwards, each account can apply for VIP membership of Level 8 to Level 15 and participate in the competition.

About GIS

Gate.io Institutional Services is one of the major services offered by Gate.io, which covers VIP clients from around the world ranging from hedge fund firms, professional trading firms, market makers, and many more. Well-established firms such as Nibbio, Tower Research, Banxa are already collaborating with Gate.io in the space.

About Gate.io

Gate.io allows blockchain enthusiasts to trade and store assets in over 1,250 of the leading cryptocurrencies for over 10 million users from over 190 countries. The exchange offers spot, margin, futures and contract trading in addition to DeFi products through Hipo DeFi, custodial services through Wallet.io, investments through Gate Labs and its dedicated GateChain platform. The company also offers a wholly integrated suite of products such as its Startup IEO platform, NFT Magic Box marketplace, crypto loans and more.



Head of PR & Communication

Diksha Sharma

Gate.io

diksha@mail.gate.io