Gate.io Launches First Country-Specific Site at Blockchain Economy Summit Türkiye

Majuro, Marshall Islands, 27th July, 2022, Chainwire

Gate.io, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has officially launched its first country-specific site, Gate Türkiye, during Blockchain Economy Summit Istanbul, currently underway in Türkiye. The company is a Diamond Sponsor of the event, which is one of Eurasia’s largest blockchain events.

“We’re excited to showcase the new Gate Türkiye site and saw Blockchain Economy Summit as the ideal opportunity to do so. The platform is built entirely with the people of Türkiye in mind. Users will be able to deposit, withdraw and trade using Turkish Lira with 47 TRY and 10 USDT trading pairs. We look forward to welcoming the people of Türkiye to the Gate ecosystem,” said Kafkas Sönmez, Country Head of Gate Türkiye..

“This is just the first step in our global expansion strategy. We’re taking the safe and reliable trading experience users have grown accustomed to on Gate.io over the last 9 years, and making it more personal and localised, starting in Türkiye. Over the coming months, the company will expand into more regions, including Brazil and Japan,” said Tom Yang, EVP of Global Marketing at Gate.io.

Over 3,000 attendees from over 55 countries are attending Blockchain Economy Summit which is set to feature prominent speakers such as MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor; the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Alex Bornyakov; and Kafkas Sönmez, Gate.io’s recently appointed Country Head in Türkiye, among many others. Gate Türkiye will be showing off the platform with a dedicated booth, giving attendees an introduction to and overview of the constantly expanding Gate.io ecosystem.

About Gate.io

Gate.io is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, offering users access to most of the leading digital assets. The platform has over 10 million users from different parts of the world and boasts a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Gate.io exchange offers trading on spot markets and some innovative products in certain markets. Besides standard crypto trading, Gate.io also offers users the opportunity to trade in NFTs through the company’s dedicated Gate NFT platform. The wider Gate.io ecosystem includes its dedicated GateChain ecosystem and access to DeFi products through GateDeFi, custodial services through Wallet.io, and investments through Gate Labs and Gate Ventures.

Contacts

Head of PR & Communication

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
