Gate.io and Legend Trading’s new partnership now adds support for 6 new fiat currencies including EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD, and JPY other than USD. This will allow its users to seamlessly and directly move funds from their bank accounts into their crypto trading accounts on the exchange to purchase crypto.

The respected trading firms have launched a powerful partnership to offer an institutional-grade trading service that provides users with compliant access to the most competitive fiat-to-crypto pricing. Customers can make a deposit through Swift, ACH, SEPA, Faster Payments, and more.

Gate.io allows blockchain enthusiasts to trade and store assets in over 1,300 of the leading cryptocurrencies for over 10 million users from over 190 countries. The exchange offers spot, margin, futures, and contract trading in addition to DeFi products through Hipo DeFi, custodial services through Wallet.io, investments through Gate Labs, and its dedicated GateChain platform. The company also offers a wholly integrated suite of products such as its Startup IEO platform, NFT Magic Box marketplace, crypto loans, and more.

Legend Trading is the leading US regulated crypto trading firm used by 500+ institutions in a compliant way around the globe. We provide a payment infrastructure that helps connect traditional banking systems to cryptocurrency platforms and exchanges to establish a better fiat on-and-off ramp solution.



