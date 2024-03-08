Loading...

Gamuda Collaborates with Google Cloud to Propel AI Innovation in Engineering and Construction

2 mins read
Gamuda

Contents
1. Gamuda’s strategic alliance with Google Cloud
2. AI in tunnelling
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Gamuda Berhad partners with Google Cloud, bringing generative AI capabilities to revolutionize construction and engineering, enhancing project efficiency and safety.
  • The collaboration introduces Gamuda’s Digital Operating System (GDOS), a standardized ecosystem consolidating data from critical systems, demonstrating seamless integration and improved focus on value-creating tasks.
  • In tunnelling, Gamuda leverages Google Cloud’s Gemini models and Vertex AI, using generative AI-powered conversational agents to streamline data analysis from autonomous tunnel boring machines, ensuring timely responses to operational challenges.

Gamuda Berhad, a leading construction and engineering industry player, is set to redefine the landscape with its collaboration with Google Cloud. The incorporation of generative AI capabilities, fueled by Google Cloud’s cutting-edge technology, marks a significant stride towards digital innovation in an industry traditionally steeped in tradition.

The integration of AI in construction holds immense promise, particularly in decision-making processes. AI’s real-time visibility empowers construction leaders with invaluable insights, enabling swift adjustments that enhance project profitability, reduce delays, and elevate safety standards. Traditional reliance on outdated designs is replaced by AI’s ability to analyze data promptly, ensuring construction projects stay on track and within budget.

Moreover, AI algorithms are pivotal in predicting equipment failures, contributing to improved maintenance and safety schedules. Construction companies, including Gamuda, can significantly reduce downtime, enhance safety measures, and achieve cost savings by identifying potential issues before they escalate. This predictive maintenance approach ensures the efficient operation of machinery and minimizes unexpected breakdowns, ultimately optimizing the overall construction process.

AI is a game-changer in engineering, offering capabilities that extend from smart production lines to design simulations. Businesses can minimize waste and enhance efficiency by implementing AI-powered sensors that detect anomalies in infrastructure, ensuring safety and longevity. The use of AI-driven simulations in design processes, such as fluid dynamics and stress analysis, enhances product performance and reliability, marking a leap forward in engineering innovation.

Gamuda’s strategic alliance with Google Cloud

Gamuda’s recent announcement of its expansion plans with Google Cloud unveils its commitment to harnessing AI capabilities for innovation. The collaboration aims to empower every Gamuda employee with enterprise-grade generative AI, fostering efficiency and innovation in engineering, construction, and public infrastructure projects. The initiative, driven by the Gamuda Innovation Hub, represents a significant step towards transforming a traditionally conservative industry.

At the core of Gamuda’s digital transformation journey is the Gamuda Digital Operating System (GDOS). This standardized ecosystem, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, consolidates enterprise data from mission-critical systems like Autodesk Construction Cloud and SAP S4/HANA. The successful migration of Gamuda’s SAP S4/HANA systems to Google Cloud in 2023 underscores the seamless integration of data and compute workloads, allowing the team to focus on value-creating use cases.

AI in tunnelling 

Gamuda’s foray into AI extends to tunnelling, where using Google Cloud’s Gemini models on the Vertex AI platform has transformed operational efficiency. The integration of generative AI-powered conversational agents into the cloud-based Tunnel Insight platform streamlines data analysis from autonomous tunnel boring machines (A-TBMs). These A-TBMs, developed in-house by Gamuda, leverage sophisticated algorithms to automate operational tasks, contributing to better tunneling in major construction projects across the globe.

Google Cloud’s enterprise AI stack, including Vertex AI Search and Conversation, has accelerated Gamuda’s innovation cycles. Employees without specialist AI knowledge can now build, deploy, and derive value from functional generative applications within weeks. This democratization of AI innovation enables Gamuda to leverage world-class foundation models and APIs for a marketplace of expertise and insights.

Gamuda’s collaboration with Google Cloud is a testament to the industry’s evolution through digitalization and AI integration. The strategic alliance enhances operational efficiency and sets a powerful example for enterprises seeking rapid innovation. As Gamuda continues to take charge of digital transformation, its commitment to embracing modern infrastructure, data analytics, security, and AI positions the company at the forefront of engineering and construction excellence.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Brenda Kanana

Brenda Kanana is an accomplished and passionate writer specializing in the fascinating world of cryptocurrencies, Blockchain, NFT, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). With a profound understanding of blockchain technology and its implications, she is dedicated to demystifying complex concepts and delivering valuable insights to readers.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
OpenAI
#Innovators
2 mins read

OpenAI Fires Back at Musk’s Lawsuit – Emails Reveal Takeover Attempt

AI-Skilled
#Trending News
3 mins read

The Rising Salaries of AI-Skilled Workers – Unveiling the Rewards Across Departments

AI-powered
#Explained
2 mins read

Paint Gets a Mind of Its Own – Microsoft to Introduce AI-powered NPU App in March

Dubai’s virtual asset regulatory authority to onboard the Financial sector
#Regulation News
2 mins read

Dubai’s virtual asset regulatory authority to onboard the Financial sector

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan