GameStop (GME) Meme Coin Explodes 3600% to $130M – Is Dogeverse Next?

The latest meme coin sensation is GameStop (GME).

The token hit a $130M market cap on Wednesday, recording an astounding 3600% jump on the weekly chart.

GME tokens have been capitalizing on the recent rally of American gaming retailer GameStop Corp. The bull catalyst was the first online post from “Roaring Kitty” in three years.

The Unexpected Return of Keith Gill Fuels Meme Mania

GameStop (GME) is an unofficial Solana meme coin parody of the American gaming retailer of the same name.

According to the website, the “$GME meme coin pays homage to the GameStop saga anniversary, showing we can stand up to the big guys together”.

The recent meme mania began with the unexpected return of Keith Gill, known for the 2021 Reddit-infused GameStop short squeeze. Gill’s post on X sent GameStop shares and the GameStop meme coin flying up the charts.

GameStop 1-week price action, source: CoinMarketCap

GameStop is not the only meme coin to benefit from the recent turn of events.

Pepe hit a new all-time high on May 15. The frog-themed meme coin boasts a market cap of $4.65B now. Over the last seven days, the meme coin has jumped 40%.

Floki is another trending meme coin gainer, recording a 40% surge on the monthly chart.

GameStop Price Correction Begins: Investors Jump Ship to Dogeverse

The GameStop rally has come to a halt. The meme coin is expected to face a series of crashes over the next few days, with the speculative momentum subsiding.

Investors are moving to Dogeverse amid the looming $GME crash.

The fast-moving Dogeverse presale hints at an upcoming bull run.

After crossing the $15M milestone, the presale has entered the final phase. The sell-out and exchange listings are just around the corner.

Dogeverse has been at the forefront of the meme coin frenzy this month, although it has yet to be listed on crypto exchanges.

Within a few weeks of the launch, the Dogeverse community on Twitter has grown to 17.4K members. The social media engagement reflects the growing interest in the project.

Multichain Meme Coin Launching on 6 Blockchains

Dogeverse has a multichain infrastructure that is compatible with six networks: Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base.

It allows the project to optimize user experience by unlocking each blockchain‘s unique technical and speculative advantages. The presale frenzy grew to new heights after the announcement of the Solana integration.

Solana meme coins are incredibly popular this year. Many prominent meme coins have found a home on Solana, including GameStop, Bonk, and Dogwifhat. The speculative potential attached to the blockchain label is high, as the presale success of Dogeverse shows.

Users can seamlessly trade Dogeverse tokens and explore lucrative DeFi opportunities across different blockchains. Wormhole and Portal Bridge integrations open more possibilities and adaptability.

Dogeverse Presale: The Final Phase is Live

Judging by the presale activity and growing community engagement, Dogeverse is next in line for a crypto pump.

The multichain structure, Solana integration, and the unique narrative centred around ‘Cosmo the Doge’ drive the FOMO. The interconnected Dogeverse is radical for its novel theme, and the accompanying staking protocol offers an excellent source of crypto passive income.

The “dog coin” label adds to the craze surrounding Dogeverse.

Dog coins are an evergreen meme coin sector, with nods from celebrities like Elon Musk, entrepreneur Mark Cuban, and musicians Gene Simmons and Snoop Dogg.

The final round of the $DOGEVERSE presale is underway, offering tokens at a discounted rate of just $0.00031 per unit.

Once the presale concludes, the token will be available on various crypto exchanges.

Due to the projected price surge that could range anywhere from 10X to 100X depending on the broader market environment, the presale is drawing large traffic.

Once Dogeverse hits the market, the rising price is expected to earn generous returns for presale investors.

Beyond Meme Coins: $99BTC Shows Promise This Altcoin Season

Meme coins are not the only crypto niche drawing widespread attention this year.

$99BTC is the upcoming utility coin of the established crypto learning platform 99Bitcoins.

Since its launch in 2013, 99Bitcoins has played a crucial role in making crypto accessible through various digital educational resources. The platform breaks down complex crypto topics for crypto learners of all levels.

The next evolution for 99Bitcoins is its Learn2Earn initiative.

$99BTC tokens will be credited to students based on their engagement and participation within the ecosystem. It will unlock various benefits such as access to premium content, exclusive events, trading signals, and more.

As a BRC20 token on the Bitcoin blockchain, $99BTC has been drawing significant speculative interest as well. With Bitcoin predicted to climb to $100K toward the end of the year, the investment outlook of $99BTC looks promising.

While meme coins are mostly short-term sensations, utility coins like $99BTC have long-term potential.

