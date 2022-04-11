Cryptopolitan is happy to announce GamesPad, holistic gaming, NFT and metaverse ecosystem, as the guest project for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live event. GamesPad shall be represented by the Founders Constantin Kogan and Eran Elhanani.

The session will be live-streamed on Wednesday, 13th April, at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

The founders of GamesPad shall be speaking with Forward Protocol’s Co-Founder, Mitch Rankin, about the GamesPad ecosystem and mission, including other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

About GamesPad

GamesPad is the ultimate gaming, NFT, and the metaverse ecosystem on a mission to revolutionise the GameFi sector. It’s an all-in-one blockchain gaming platform that comprises game-specific launchpads, game incubator, NFT aggregator, marketplace, multichain yield aggregator, staking and farming pools.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

