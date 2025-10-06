🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCETHGLXYSOLUSD

Galaxy Digital introduces GalaxyOne for crypto, stock trading for US users

2 mins read
828992
Galaxy Digital introduces GalaxyOne for crypto, stock trading for US users

Contents

1. Galaxy Digital lists GalaxyOne subscription tiers
2. Galaxy Digital CEO: GalaxyOne serves investors with institutional-quality standards
Share link:

In this post:

  • Galaxy Digital launches GalaxyOne, a new US platform combining crypto, stock trading, and high-yield cash accounts in one app.
  • Accredited investors can earn up to 8% APY, while all users get 4% on cash deposits with automatic crypto reinvestment options.
  • The launch marks Galaxy’s expansion into consumer finance, positioning it against Coinbase, SoFi, and Robinhood.

Galaxy Digital Inc. launched GalaxyOne on Monday, describing it as a new financial technology platform for US-based investors to access high-yield cash products, cryptocurrency, and stock trading under “one unified digital experience.” 

GalaxyOne integrates four main products, namely Premium Yield, Cash, Crypto, and Brokerage. The app is now available on iOS, Android, and web browsers in the US.

“Proud of the team. Big things ahead as we expand our reach and unlock the next phase of growth,” CEO Mike Novogratz said on X Monday morning, announcing the new product.

At launch, investors who complete know-your-customer (KYC) verification will be able to buy, hold, and transfer cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Paxos Gold (PAXG). 

The platform also allows clients to earn interest on cash deposits and automatically reinvest their earnings, compounding them into crypto assets or back into cash.

Galaxy Digital lists GalaxyOne subscription tiers

According to a statement from Zac Prince, the head of product, the platform’s Premium Yield product offers accredited investors an 8.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) through an investment note issued by Galaxy Digital LP, a subsidiary of Galaxy Digital Inc. 

Galaxy’s institutional lending business powers the APY yield, and each investment in the Premium Yield program requires a minimum of $25,000, capped at $1 million per investor with an overall cap of $250 million. Interest accrues daily and is paid monthly into the investor’s GalaxyOne Cash account. 

See also  Citigroup turns bullish on Ethereum downgrades Bitcoin outlook

All users will have access to the GalaxyOne Cash product, offering a 4.00% APY on high-yield deposits, insured up to $250,000 through Cross River Bank, a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). 

Interest can be set to reinvest automatically for users to accumulate additional cash or convert earnings into Bitcoin or other supported digital assets.

The company told news publications that the GalaxyOne Brokerage feature has commission-free trading for more than 2,000 US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). It also supports fractional share purchases starting at $10 and includes options for traditional and Roth IRA accounts. 

Clients can also lend eligible stocks through GalaxyOne’s Stock Lending program to earn passive income.

Galaxy, through its new product, can now compete with Coinbase Global, SoFi Technologies, and Robinhood Markets that have similar brokerage services for digital currencies, albeit on a much larger scale. 

Galaxy Digital CEO: GalaxyOne serves investors with institutional-quality standards

Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz said the launch comes from years of preparation to bring institutional-quality infrastructure to retail investors.

“We’ve spent years building institutional-quality infrastructure to serve the world’s most sophisticated investors,” Novogratz said. “Now, we’re extending that edge to individuals. GalaxyOne advances our mission of becoming a full-spectrum financial services provider that builds trusted, regulated, and accessible products for all market segments.”

See also  MetaMask reward program to distribute $30M LINEA in first season

The CEO also mentioned that since it was founded in 2018, Galaxy’s ambition was to become a comprehensive traditional finance and crypto investment platform, with blockchain-based solutions.

As reported by Cryptopolitan, the New York-based capital market company went public on the Nasdaq in May and now operates a mining and data center division. It is also currently building a massive campus in West Texas to capitalize on the growth of AI and blockchain infrastructure industries.

GalaxyOne’s idea was first pitched by Fierce, a finance super-app that Galaxy acquired in December 2024 for $12.5 million. According to Galaxy’s quarterly financial report, the acquisition included both the technology platform and the team behind it.

The market reacted positively to Monday’s announcement, with Galaxy Digital’s stock rising 8% to trade at $39.29 in Monday’s premarket trading, per Google Finance. As of Friday’s close, the company’s shares had gained 109% year-to-date.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan