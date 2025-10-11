Galaxy Digital boosts Helios buildout via $460 million funding round.

According to a recent announcement, Galaxy Digital has raised $460 million from a leading private investment firm.

The company is converting its Bitcoin mining facility located in Texas into a mega artificial intelligence data center.

Galaxy Digital sells 12.78 million shares

Galaxy Digital issued 9.03 million shares and sold them to a large, private investment firm at a price of $36 per share. In addition, the company’s executives, including Mike Novogratz, sold 3.75 million shares to the investment firm.

The company will use the investment proceeds to boost the buildout of its Helios data center facility, located in Dickens County. The artificial intelligence data center is expected to deliver 133 MW in the first six months of 2026 to power “critical IT load.” This milestone is considered to be the first part of Galaxy Digital’s lease agreement.

“Strengthening our balance sheet is essential to scaling Galaxy’s data center business efficiently while maintaining the financial flexibility to support future growth,” said Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital.

He added, “Having one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated institutional investors make such a significant investment in our company will support our strategic vision and our ability to build leading businesses across digital assets and data centers.”

The company’s stock, GLXY, reached an all-time high of over $44 on the private investment news. The stock closed trading at $39.38, dropping by 6.73% after Trump announced imposing additional tariffs on Chinese products.

The investment agreement between Galaxy Digital and the private investor is awaiting approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange and is expected to come into effect on October 17.

Galaxy Digital raised $1.4 billion

In August, Galaxy Digital announced raising $1.4 billion through debt financing to retrofit and expand Helios, its computing facility, located in West Texas. The company is converting the mining facility into a large-scale AI data center as part of its lease agreement with CoreWeave.

The deal inked with CoreWeave in March will last for 15 years. During this period, Galaxy Digital will provide 800 MW of electricity to CoreWeave. This will power CoreWeave’s artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) operations.

The Helios computing facility covers 160 acres in Dickens County, Texas. It is considered one of the biggest data centers in the United States. Galaxy Digital acquired Helios from Argo Blockchain back in December 2022. At the time, the facility had a capacity of 180 MW of Bitcoin mining load.

In a report from late 2024, Galaxy Digital explained that Bitcoin miners are the perfect fit to capitalize on the growing AI demand. The report explained that such mining facilities have access to “large-scale power infrastructure and critical components needed for data center operations.”

Bitcoin mining is less profitable now. After the halving event, which reduced mining rewards to 3.125 BTC, it became increasingly difficult to maintain profit margins. Bitcoin miners have pivoted to supplying computing power to AI companies in an attempt to diversify revenue sources.

