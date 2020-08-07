A seasoned investment specialist, Raoul Pal, has lauded Bitcoins growth rate as he confirms that the cryptocurrency posted a growth far better than that of G4 central bank balance sheets.

The G4 comprises four central banks which include the Bank of England, Bank of Japan, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. These banks manage the currency block of nearly 85% of the capital markets that trade in the world.

While noting that this was not a move to discredit the G4 central bank as it has witnessed better growths than gold, which is considered as a haven.

Raoul Pal, CEO at Global Marco Investor, took to Twitter to make the post. In the Twitter post, Pal said that gold was not the only asset that can eliminate the effects of inflation.

Bitcoin records a higher growth rate than G4 Central Bank Balance Sheets

A lot of people keep Gold to be able to escape the biting effects of the central bank’s books. However, Raoul confirmed that G4 Central Bank Balance Sheets outpaced the Gold.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic’s biting effects, governments around the world have come up with different strategies to help their economies with cash creation the most common move.

Raoul said the inflation caused by the increase in the supply of money in the economy had pushed people to embrace stocks and other key markets in the financial markets.

However, the CEO says that Bitcoin is the only asset that has performed wonderfully well than the G4 central bank balance sheets at the most important time of the year.

Bitcoin is the best long term asset, CEO confirms

While looking at it from a long term, Raoul affirms that only Bitcoin provides solace with a promise of profits over a long period.

Pal’s claims were backed up as Bloomberg released an official report that took a critical look at the performance of major markets, including the leading digital asset.

Bitcoin is the only asset that has stood the test of time and has shown over the years that no matter how much it declines, there is always room for a massive increase.

If the analysis is to be considered, one can argue that Bitcoin can no longer be referred to as speculative crypto in the financial market.

Pal still confirms that going by some key data analysis, gold has failed to perform in recent times. He said that with Bitcoin outperforming the G4 Central Bank Balance Sheets, the coin would still witness more price increase in the future.