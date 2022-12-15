logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

G20 members look to form policy consensus on crypto post-FTX

G20 members looks to form policy consensus on crypto post-FTX

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Member countries of the Group of 20 (G20) have announced a plan to build consensus on cryptocurrency policy.
  • The decision comes amid the recent collapse of the FTX exchange.
  • France, a G20 member, is also looking to eliminate a policy that allows crypto companies to operate without a license.

Member countries of the Group of 20 (G20) are currently considering creating a policy consensus on cryptocurrency, following the fiasco in the industry spurred by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, FTX. The consensus would likely influence global approach to regulating digital currencies, according to India’s federal economic affairs secretary, Ajay Seth.

G20 looks to create policy consensus for crypto regulation 

The proposal was made during the group’s first meeting of finance and central bank deputies hosted in India between December 13th – 15th. To achieve this, Seth mentioned that several factors need to be put into consideration, including the impact of cryptocurrency to the economy, monetary policy and the banking sector.

Regulation should come from the political point of view. In fact, one of the priorities that has been put on the table is to help countries reach consensus on the policy approach to crypto assets. 

Ajay Seth.

The development today comes as global regulators continue to amend and proposal new regulatory policies amid the recent FTX’s debacle. The crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy in November 11th, revealing billions in shortfall. The incident stirred a strong wave of liqudity crunch in the industry, with several businesses and services admitting exposure to the exchange. 

France may tighten its crypto-friendly rules 

France is one such country tightening its regulations on cryptocurrency in light of the FTX fiasco. In a proposal now passed by the Senate, a member of the French Senate’s finance commission, Hervé Maurey, eliminate a clause allowing cryptocurrency businesses registered in the country to operate with a full regulatory license until 2026. 

The French jurisdiction is known as one of the friendliest cryptocurrency regions, but the country could be forced to adjust its pro-crypto polices if the bill is eventually passed by the Parliament in January 2023. 

The FTX collapse was a detonation [that] contributed to a moment of reckoning and awareness. […] This led a number of players within the French system to consider that things needed to be supervised more tightly.

Hervé Maurey.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

G20 members look to form policy consensus on crypto post-FTX
15 December, 2022
2 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK declines to $6.5
15 December, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Loopring, and Casper Daily Price Analyses – 15 December Morning Prediction
15 December, 2022
2 mins read
The Metaverse is Here! Metacade and The Sandbox Set to be Market Leaders
15 December, 2022
2 mins read
Everything You Need to Know About SMSFs and Cryptocurrency
15 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

FTX's top executive blew the whistle on SBF for probable fraud 
15 December, 2022
2 mins read
Binance CZ shows concerns about the company's financial health
15 December, 2022
2 mins read
Australia to set up a new crypto framework in 2023
14 December, 2022
2 mins read
Best crypto memes of the day - December 14th
14 December, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - December 14th
14 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here