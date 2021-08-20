TL;DR Breakdown

FuroSystems will accept cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

The company will have new releases at the end of the year.

Scooters, electric bicycles, and many products on sale at the end of the year will be sold using crypto. FuroSystems customers can purchase their products using LTC, BTC, and Ether. The payment platform will be through Coinbase and this should guarantee a safe transfer of clients’ funds.

If, after the purchase, a client demands a refund, the company will return it with the same currency with which the client paid. The company understands the crypto volatility and would also take this into consideration. They will not charge their clients for variations in the crypto price used in the transaction.

FuroSystems and its concern for the environment

FuroSystems declares that it knows the concerns about the energy used in crypto transactions. However, the company has great faith in the advances made about cryptographic technology that will help improve the carbon footprint in the digital market.

Eliott Wertheimer, the FuroSystems CEO, seemed assured regarding having significant changes in people’s curiosity about cryptocurrencies. He knows scooters and electric bicycles are transportation for future generations and will help build less congested and much better cities.

Likewise, Wertheimer plans to ensure that crypto popularity increases considerably and wants to play a fundamental role in changing payments and the financial world. The company wants to motivate all people to join this new way of transport, which is why FuroSystems has chosen to accept digital currencies as a form of payment.

The FuroSystems new releases

FuroSystems is a company created by Eliott Wertheimer, a systems engineer, and Albert Nassar, a specialist in robotics. They launched their first carbon folding electric bike called “Furo X,” which caused a great stir among their consumers.

FuroSystems has new launches and brings a new bicycle, “the Aventa,” to the market. This bicycle has a 504 Wh battery, and its weight is less than 17 kg. Fans can buy it for £1399, besides its features being an aerospace-grade alloy bike, 2-year warranty, a charger, and a tool kit.

The company faced a complaint from the Advertising Standards Agency filed in February. This complaint is due to an advertisement showing fans using an electric scooter on the streets of London. The agency claims that such advertising is misleading, although the scooters have warning labels that indicate the legality of using electric scooters on public streets.