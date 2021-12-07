TL;DR Breakdown:

FTX has surpassed Binance in Bitcoin futures OI.

Overall, interest in Bitcoin and other altcoins is starting to increase again.

Fear and Greed index suggests now is a good buying opportunity for BTC.

Cryptocurrency trading platform FTX has now surpassed Binance and other popular digital currency derivatives platforms in terms of open interest (OI) in Bitcoin. The growing interest in Bitcoin futures comes at the time when the volume and price of Bitcoin are also reclaiming high marks, which somewhat indicates a bullish market ahead.

📈@FTX_Official has overtaken competitors to become the largest exchange in the #Bitcoin futures market, according to https://t.co/poOM1xPG0E data.



The exchange recently announced that, together with its US affiliate, it seeks to raise $1.5 billion.



👉 https://t.co/qyzOcvlZfh pic.twitter.com/VKPe8sKvOc — CryptoRank Platform (@CryptoRank_io) December 7, 2021

FTX records $3.6B OI in Bitcoin Futures

According to the market data by CryptoRank, the overall open interest in Bitcoin futures on FTX exchange has topped $3.65 billion, followed by Binance ($3.4 billion), Bybit ($1.55 billion), OKEx ($1.52 billion), Deribit ($1.30 billion), BitMEX ($520 million), and others. On the 24 hours timeframe, however, Binance leads with more than $25 billion OI in Bitcoin futures.

The growing interest in the Bitcoin market can be considered a bullish sign. OI tends to increase when there are notable inflows of capital to the market; otherwise, the OI drops, as seen recently when Bitcoin crashed below $45,000. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading above the $51,500 mark, which a market capitalization above $973 billion, per Coinmarketcap.

Some bullish signs

There are some indicators pointing towards a better market ahead, one of which is the Bitcoin fear and greed index. About 30 days ago, traders in the BTC market were in the “greed” state, which preceded the sudden crash in the price of Bitcoin some days ago. Presently, the market is in the “fear” state, which is considered a buying opportunity.

Other major altcoins have been trending alongside Bitcoin, moving to the upsides since the beginning of the week. The overall crypto market valuation is up by more than nine percent over the last 24 hours to $2.40 trillion.